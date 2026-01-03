Women of Chapman Support Group Holds 39th Annual Christmas at the Ritz at the Balboa Bay Resort

The Ritz Restaurant was a legend in the Newport Beach dining world. For more than three decades, the Fashion Island restaurant served notable cuisine in an old-school steakhouse setting and hosted numerous special events, including the annual Christmas at the Ritz luncheon, presented by the Women of Chapman support group every December.

Unfortunately, The Ritz closed its doors in 2014, but that did not deter Women of Chapman from carrying on the tradition at other local venues.

This year, Women of Chapman celebrated the 39th anniversary of its famed Christmas at The Ritz holiday luncheon at the Balboa Bay Resort on Saturday, December 13, 2025.

The event began with a reception featuring a silent auction. Guests then entered the decorated ballroom to the sound of WOC member Robin Follman singing favorite Christmas songs.

Once everyone found their way to their seats, Christmas at the Ritz chair Jacqui Penner and WOC President Adrienne Brandes welcomed guests.

The delightful cuisine featured the famous Ritz Egg and The Ritz wild mushroom cappuccino soup, followed by a duo of petite filet and seared salmon with truffle mushroom potatoes and crispy brussels sprouts. Dessert was a “Santa Hat” with dark chocolate mousse, raspberry cream, chocolate sponge and red glaze.

New Chapman University President Matt Parlow was introduced and thanked guests for their generosity in assisting Chapman University.

“This is always my favorite holiday event of the year,” said Parlow. “Not only does it really put me in the holiday spirit, but I’ve never seen a group of better holiday dressed folks in this room. It’s quite impressive.”

He told the guests that this was his fifth Christmas at the Ritz, but his first as president of Chapman University.

“It’s an incredible university,” Parlow said. “We’re doing such impactful work, our students and alumni are going out and really setting the world on fire. To be part of that and to help lead that is truly a blessing.”

He noted that the Women of Chapman have raise a total of $10 million over the years, an extraordinary achievement for a support group.

“Chapman University wouldn’t be what it is today without the Women of Chapman,” stated Parlow. “And the Women of Chapman has prioritized students. In the most recent gift, the group is supporting our Women of Chapman Student Hardship Assistance Fund, which supports students who have emergency needs that they may not be able to afford. This fund helps make sure those students can focus on their studies, complete their education, and not have to let that kind of an expense worry or derail them. That’s extraordinary—how you put your values behind supporting our students. From the bottom of my heart, from all of us at Chapman, thank you for all that you do.”

The holiday event included a raffle with four impressive prizes, plus a live with seven items that included an escape to Park City, Utah and a cocktail for up to 40 people.

Christmas at the Ritz was chaired this year by Jacqui Penner, who along with President, Adrienne Brandes, and their amazing committee, once again held a spectacular affair.

In attendance were many of the top community leaders of Orange County. Underwriters included Sally Segerstrom, the Argyros Family Foundation, Whittier Trust’s Marci and Arlo Sorenson, Janet Curci, Kay and Jim Burra, Mary Murfey, Lynne and Jim Doti, Gaye Birtcher, Ronna Shipman, Karen Hardin, and Sheral Burke.

The annual event nets over $300,000 in a single afternoon through sponsorships, auctions and opportunity drawings.