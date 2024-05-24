Wooden Boat Festival Returns to Balboa Yacht Club June 7 and 8

Share this:

Wooden boat lovers and yachting fans, get ready for the annual Newport Beach Wooden Boat Festival that returns to the Balboa Yacht Club June 7 and 8 with more than 40 wooden vessels of all sizes on display.

This year’s festival theme is “The Art & Craft of the Wooden Boat,” and celebrates the intricate craftsmanship and timeless beauty of wooden boats.

“Event guests will be able to immerse themselves in the centuries-old artform of wooden boat building, and the fine woodworking and artistic details that adorn the boats,” said event chair Stephen Paljieg. “This year’s event will be bigger and better than ever. Its theme captures the essence of the passion and artistry behind these magnificent, one-of-a-kind watercrafts and the inclusion of the master craftsmen who build and keep them in ‘Bristol condition’ takes it to a whole new level of experience.”

On June 8, event guests will be able to stroll the Balboa Yacht Club docks, board the wooden boats that have come for the festival and talk to owners about what makes their wooden vessel so special.

There’s also an opportunity to step back in time to cruise aboard the America – a replica of the 139-foot wooden sailing yacht that won the historic Royal Yacht Squadron’s 100 Guinea Cup race in 1851.

There will be plenty to do on land. According to information from the Wooden Boat Festival, maritime craftsmen will be at work, guest speakers will be telling tales of experiences with wooden boats, and plein air artists will be capturing the beauty of the boats. Add live music, activities for kids, specialty craft cocktails and artisan foods, and you’ve got something for everyone.

A day earlier on Friday, June 7, is a special Opening Night event. The evening will include cocktails and appetizers aboard the America, plus early access to tour some of the amazing boats and craftsman exhibits. Dinner, music and a live auction under the stars will follow.

The 2024 Newport Beach Wooden Festival is hosted by Balboa Yacht Club in collaboration with the City of Newport Beach, the County of Orange, and Visit Newport Beach/Newport Beach & Co. The Balboa Yacht Club is at 1801 Bayside Drive in Corona del Mar.

Festival tickets are $15. Cruises on the America are $75. Opening Night tickets are $175. Children under 12 are free. All tickets can be purchased in advance online. Saturday June 8 tickets can also be purchased at the gate on the day of the event.

Visit www.newportbeachwoodenboatfestival.com for tickets and more information.