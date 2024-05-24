Residential Burglaries in Pacific Ridge and Crystal Cove Communities

Share this:

A residential burglary occurred in the Pacific Ridge Community between approximately 10 a.m. on May 17 and 2 p.m. on May 18.

While the victims were away, an unknown suspect accessed the backyard of the property and shattered a first floor glass door.

Once inside, the suspect went upstairs and rummaged through drawers in bedrooms and closets before fleeing the scene. At some point during the burglary, a kitchen table was also broken.

The burglary was discovered on May 20 and reported to police. The loss was jewelry. No description of the suspect is available.

Another residential burglary occurred in the Crystal Cove Community between approximately 8:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. on May 17.

While the victims were away, an unknown suspect access the backyard of the property and shattered a first floor window to get into the house. Once inside, the suspect rummaged through a bedroom and located a safe in a closet. The safe was forcibly removed and opened before the suspect fled the scene.

The burglary was discovered and reported to police on May 18. The loss was jewelry and watches. No information on the suspect is available.

The Newport Beach Police Department advises that if you see suspicious activity within your neighborhood (especially at a home where you know your neighbors are on vacation, have gone out for the evening, or their home is for sale), please call the Newport Beach Police Department immediately at (949) 644-3717.