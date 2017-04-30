Quantcast
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Benefit: Newport Beach Country Club Hosts Olive Crest Celebration

Posted On 30 Apr 2017
By :
Comment: 0
Tag: ,

Richard Dutch, Honorary Chair and former LA Rams great Vince Ferragamo, Olive Crest Director of Development Tim Bauer

Richard Dutch, Honorary Chair and former LA Rams great Vince Ferragamo, Olive Crest Director of Development Tim Bauer

Olive Crest saluted the “Wearin’ of the Green” at its St. Patrick’s Day Celebration for a sold-out crowd of more than 300 guests on March 17 at the Newport Beach Country Club.

The festive affair featured lively music by the Irish band Cillian’s Bridge, whiskey sampling, opportunity prizes, a sit-down dinner, live auction, and a Golden Ticket opportunity which offered the winner a choice of a live auction item (buyers were the proud wearers of flashing green blinky rings).

Former LA Rams star quarterback and ardent community supporter Vince Ferragamo served as honorary chair, with Carrie Brock taking the reins as event chair, assisted by former chairs Lorraine Bader and Lori Feeney.

Event Chair Carrie Brock, Olive Crest CEO Donald Verleur

Event Chair Carrie Brock, Olive Crest CEO Donald Verleur

Other committee members include Board of Trustees Chair Steve Bernardy, Randy Rider, Lori LaPorte, Gabriella Ayerst, Kristin Breen, Kaydi Domin, and Andrew Krongold. Also assisting were Olive Crest Founders Dr. Donald and Lois Verleur, CEO Donald Verleur, Executive Director OC Region Kerri Dunkelberger, and Director of Development Tim Bauer.

Most important was the testimony of a young lady named Roshaunda Crain, who received the Shining Star Award for her success, and whose life was transformed through Project Independence, the Olive Crest program that restores lives and builds futures for vulnerable young adults by providing them with Independent Living Specialists, Case Managers and Mentors, as well as safe and secure apartment homes. The nearly $200,000 raised is designated for Project Independence’s Olive Crest Youth, ages 14-24.

Mike and Lori Feeney, Dennis and Lorraine Bader (trustees and event committee) members

Mike and Lori Feeney, Dennis and Lorraine Bader (trustees and event committee) members

About Olive Crest: Olive Crest is dedicated to preventing child abuse, to treating and educating at-risk children, and to preserving the family. Since 1973, Olive Crest has transformed the lives of more than 70,000 abused, neglected, and at-risk children and their families. The nonprofit works tirelessly to meet the individual needs of kids in crisis by providing safe homes, counseling and education for both youth and parents. The many innovative programs offered reflect its conviction that strengthening the family is one of the most powerful ways to help heal children. The evening’s proceeds benefit Olive Crest’s Project Independence program. Whether a youth is in foster care, a group home, transitional housing, or living on his or her own, the program creates a relationship-based plan designed for each youth’s specific needs. 

For more information visit OliveCrest.org.

Mike and Lori Feeney, Dennis and Lorraine Bader (trustees and event committee) members

Mike and Lori Feeney, Dennis and Lorraine Bader (trustees and event committee) members

Olive Crest Co-Founder Dr. Donald Verleur, Roshaunda Crain, former Olive Crest youth and Shining Star Award recipient

Olive Crest Co-Founder Dr. Donald Verleur, Roshaunda Crain, former Olive Crest
youth and Shining Star Award recipient

 

About the Author

Related Posts

0

Charity Spotlight: Locals Honored at Olive Crest “Power of One” Luncheon

Posted On 06 Dec 2016
, By
0

Sports: Jay Haas Wins Toshiba Classic

Posted On 10 Oct 2016
, By
0

First Round Results of Toshiba Classic at Newport Beach Country Club

Posted On 08 Oct 2016
, By
0

Newport Beach Country Club’s New Clubhouse Tees Off in Grand Style

Posted On 28 Jul 2016
, By

Leave a Reply

*

 



Join the Local's List





Copyright 2016 Firebrand Media LLC | Newport Beach Independent Newspaper | All Rights Reserved.