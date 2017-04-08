Comic Characters Come to Life at WonderCon

Thousands of kids and adults from Newport Beach, Orange County and beyond swarmed the Anaheim Convention Center over the weekend for WonderCon 2017. Cosplayers (costume players) strutted their stuff in outfits that fit their fantasy heroes and villains during the three-day “Wonderful World of Comics Convention” event, held March 31–April 2. Others simply enjoyed the fun and festivities, including numerous panel discussions and workshops. Next year’s WonderCon is scheduled for March 23–25.

For more information, visit comic-con.org/wca.

— All photos by Lawrence Sherwin ©