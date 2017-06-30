Biz Buzz: Girl Scouts Honor Newport Resident, Add Newport Board Members

On Sunday, June 4, Girl Scouts of Orange County and its Board of Directors came together with over 700 guests to celebrate the accomplishments of Girl Scouts and the adult volunteers who support them at the Celebrate! Recognition luncheon at the Disneyland Hotel.

Newport Beach resident and long-time Girl Scout supporter Shannon Kennedy, President, US Markets-Southwest at BNY Mellon Wealth Management, was presented with the Honor Pin, a national award that requires approval from the council’s board of directors, for delivering outstanding service in multiple geographic areas. Shannon co-chaired Girl Scouts of Orange County’s annual Celebrate Leadership event and led monthly committee meetings that empowered members to raise funds and awareness of the mission of Girl Scouts.

Through her efforts, the annual fundraiser grossed more than $300,000!

Also honored at the event were Ashley Aitken, Diane Clark, and Donna Mulvaney.

Girl Scouts of Orange County also welcomed seven new board members, including three from Newport Beach: Rebecca Marshall, Putri Pascualy and Nella Webster O’Grady.

Rebecca Marshall is Vice President of Global Sourcing and Real Estate at Ingram Micro, where she is responsible for leading a global team in negotiating and sourcing nearly $2B of indirect materials and services. Additionally, Ms. Marshall manages Ingram Micro’s real estate strategy for a portfolio of over 450 office and warehouse locations globally.

Putri Pascualy, CFA, CQF, is a managing director and partner at PAAMCO Prisma, a global alternative asset manager, where she is responsible for portfolio construction, structuring, and risk management for large customized mandates. Prior to PAAMCO Prisma, Ms. Pascualy was an economist with Cornerstone Research. Her commentary appeared in The Wall Street Journal, Bloomberg, Financial Times, CNBC, and Barron’s, and she is the author of Investing in Credit Hedge Funds, a practical guide on aspects of alternative investing in corporate credit.

Nella Webster O’Grady is Principal of Palo Capital of Newport Beach and has over 30 years of experience providing investment management, trust, and financial planning services throughout Southern California. Ms. Webster O’Grady maintains close ties with local nonprofits, including nine years on the board of Orange County United Way, Founding Member and Chair of the Woman’s Philanthropy Fund, the Susan Samueli Center for Integrative Medicine, and the Pacific Symphony 100. A long-time supporter of Girl Scouts of Orange County, she previously served on its Board of Directors and is the current Chair of the Friends of the Girl Scouts Trust. Ms. Webster O’Grady was a Girl Scouts of Orange County Celebrate Leadership honoree in 2011.

“They are shining examples of go-getters, innovators, risk-takers, and leaders in our community and serve as powerful role models for our girls,” said Nancy Nygren, CEO of Girl Scouts of Orange County. “They join us at a pivotal time in our council’s history as we prepare to open the Argyros Girl Scout Leadership Center in Newport Beach this fall, OC’s new hub for Girl Scout STEM programs.”

For more information, visit GirlScoutsOC.org.