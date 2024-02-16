Burnham Ward Properties of Newport Beach Adds Four New Concepts to Paseo 17

Share this:

Burnham Ward Properties of Newport Beach has added four concepts to Paseo 17, the newly transformed property formerly known as Plaza Sereno.

Slow Goods, Pürre Boutique, French Buckets and Parlour 17 have recently opened their doors at Paseo 17, enriching the dynamic mix of boutiques, shops and restaurants within the community.

Nestled at 243 East 17th St. in Costa Mesa. Paseo 17 stands in the heart of the 17th Street shopping corridor, serving the vibrant communities of both Costa Mesa and Newport Beach. The property underwent an extensive remodel under the ownership and management of Burnham Ward Properties, resulting in a fresh, classic look that maintains its Spanish roots.

“The revitalization of Paseo 17 reflects our commitment to creating a hub that resonates with the local communities of Costa Mesa and Newport Beach,” said Bryon Ward, President of Burnham Ward Properties. “The recent remodel not only enhances the property’s old Costa Mesa charm but also sets the stage for a diverse blend of boutiques and shops.”

The newly added tenants offer a boutique experience for all shopping, dining and service needs, including home goods, beauty, wellness, jewelry, clothing and more.

“Witnessing the transformation of the property through the recent remodel has been truly inspiring,” said Scott Burnham, CEO of Burnham Ward Properties. “We’re excited about the positive response and look forward to announcing additional exciting new businesses that will contribute to the vibrancy of our evolving tenant mix soon.”

Meet the New Tenants

Slow Goods is a retail concept space celebrating handmade, intentional and timeless homewares, Australian womenswear, California designers and bespoke accessories. A love letter to artisans around the world, Slow Goods invites visitors to join in the ethos of slow, coastal living.

Pürre Boutique is founded on offering organic, clean products and sustainable goods. From natural apothecary products to linen silhouettes, fun prints, timeless home goods and adornments from local jewelry makers, Pürre Boutique covers all bases for those seeking eco-friendly and stylish options.

French Buckets, a floral artistry shop, is a destination for exquisite blooms and botanical creations capturing natural, artistic beauty. With over two decades of floral expertise, founder Sussanna Davidson infuses every arrangement with an artistic, organic and feminine touch. Specializing in custom arrangements for weddings, events, workshops and installations, French Buckets is the go-to source for bringing natural elegance to any occasion.

Parlour 17 provides a stylish retro coworking venue for conferences, Zoom meetings and events. Fully equipped with perfect lighting for virtual training/tutorial videos, guests can enjoy a delicious cocktail while hosting their gatherings in this unique space.

Along with these additions, Paseo 17 continues to offer services, shopping and dining experiences from businesses such as Beauty With A Mission, Harry Little Things, Mama Bijoux, Milligram Coffee + Kitchen, Pilates on Purpose, Pure Barre, Sage Hair Salon, and others.

For more information, visit http://burnham-ward.com.

Based in Newport Beach, Burnham-Ward Properties, LLC (BWP) have developed and acquired millions of square feet of commercial property including retail, professional office, medical and industrial properties throughout the United States.

Helmed by industry veterans, BWP has created some of Southern California’s most distinctive and unique commercial projects. BWP approaches each project with an artful eye and with an emphasis on thoughtfully curating projects. It is the partners’ belief that through property the company can provide the backdrop for people to interact, work, and experience a better life through community.

BWP believe their projects positively influence people’s lives while doing so in an environmentally conscious and constructive manner. The result is a creative asset base that provides long-term value to BWP’s portfolio.