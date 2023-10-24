2023 Cal Tri Newport Dunes Triathlon Event Returns Sunday, Nov. 5

Share this:

Newport Dunes Waterfront Resort & Marina and Cal Tri Events are presenting the 2023 Cal Tri Newport Dunes on Sunday, Nov. 5 from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m.

As the world’s longest running triathlon operating from the same location, the event serves as the Cal Tri Events National Championship Race with registration nearing 1,500 participants, corresponding to an economic impact of $5 million.

The event will bring together athletes ages 9 to 81 and their supporters from 25 states and abroad to enjoy a day of fun, sun and competition in the heart of Newport Beach.

Newport Dunes Waterfront Resort & Marina is the site for the swim and the run portions with cycling on Back Bay Drive and Eastbluff Drive between Jamboree Road and Vista Del Oro. Residents and businesses along the route are able to enter and exit their homes and businesses on Sunday morning with minimal impact.

Cal Tri Newport Dunes encourages the community to be part of the race as either a participant, spectator or volunteer. For each volunteer, a donation to UC Irvine Sailing & Rowing will be made as part of the Cal Tri Events commitment to help nonprofits raise $50,000. Anyone ages 14 and above can register to volunteer and be part of helping the athletes cross the finish line.

For more information about the triathlon and to register, visit www.NewportDunes.CaliforniaTriathlon.org.