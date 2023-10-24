KidWorks to Honor Longtime Supporters Camille and Tim Strader, Jr. of Newport Beach at Foundation for Success Luncheon

Share this:

KidWorks, a 30-year-old Santa Ana-based nonprofit that provides academic, personal development, and leadership programs for children and teens in under-resourced neighborhoods, will honor longtime supporters Camille and Tim Strader, Jr. of Newport Beach at its 17th annual Foundation for Success Luncheon. The prestigious Dan Donahue Leadership award will be presented to the Straders.

The event will take place on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023 beginning at 11:30 a.m. at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel, Santa Ana/Orange County Airport.

The list of Camille’s and Tim’s contributions to KidWorks over the years are too many to calculate,” says David Benavides, CEO/Executive Director. “They’ve been generous with time, talent, and donations, along with trusted leadership counsel. This very special, once-a-year award recognizes KidWorks’ most fervent supporters who share our passion and commitment to provide educational opportunities and life-changing experiences for students growing up in some of Orange County’s most overlooked neighborhoods.”

Camille is a founding member of KidWorks Women, an auxiliary group committed to furthering the KidWorks’ mission. For nearly 10 years, she has been a classroom volunteer, positively influencing numerous students with her caring nature and consistent presence. She was named the April 2018 “Volunteer of the Month” and was selected as a 2018 “Orange County Spirit of Volunteerism” award winner.

Tim, President of Starpointe Ventures, has been involved with KidWorks since 2015. He’s served as a member of the KidWorks Board of Directors since 2019. Tim and Camille also serve on the Festival of Chefs committee and Tim has previously served on the fund development committee. He also volunteers as a mentor for students in the college and career programs.

The Straders join a long list of remarkable Foundation for Success honorees that includes the late Terry Donahue, legendary UCLA head football coach; longtime KidWorks’ supporters Heidi and Ruben Mendoza; Steven L. Craig, President & CEO of Craig Realty; and David A. Pyle, Chief Executive Officer of American Career College and Executive Chairman of the Board of West Coast University.

The Foundation for Success Luncheon offers a variety of sponsorship levels ranging from $3,000 to $50,000. To be a sponsor, contact Lisa Gels, KidWorks’ Director of Development, at [email protected] or (714) 834-9400 x126.

To learn more about KidWorks and to read its success stories, please visit www.kidworksoc.org.