Newport Beach will be the hub of American volleyball later this fall, the city hosting two major tournaments this October that will invite beach volleyball superstars, Olympians and legends for the world’s largest single-week prize of $550,000.

The volleyball festivities begin with the five-day Volleyball World Beach Pro Tour Elite 16, held from Oct. 7 to Oct. 11. Eagle Four Partners and USA Volleyball have partnered for the event, working for the first time in history alongside Volleyball World and the Fédération Internationale de Volleyball for one of the most exclusive beach volleyball events of the year. It is the first time an elite-level international tour of this magnitude has been held in the United States since 2018. There is a $300,000 total payout for both genders.

“This is beach volleyball’s equivalent of a ‘major’ in tennis or golf. Just as all eyes turn to Wimbledon or The U.S. Open, this combined beach volleyball homecoming will be historic,” Kevin Martin of Eagle Four Partners and event co-founder said in a statement. “The world’s top 16 women’s and men’s pairs will have a new champion crowned on Saturday, but it will be the fusion of international and domestic stars that will captivate crowds on Sunday.”

A few dozen miles north of Newport Beach, Los Angeles is preparing to host the Olympic Games in 2028. As it approaches, Southern Californians can expect several events held by sports organizations such as USA Volleyball.

“Newport Beach isn’t just hosting a tournament; it’s launching USA Volleyball’s road to the LA28 Olympic Games,” said John Speraw, president and CEO of USA Volleyball. “This is the first of many world-class events we plan to bring to Southern California as we build excitement and momentum for 2028. With Olympians and legends sharing the sand, fans will experience the past, present and future of beach volleyball all in one unforgettable week.”

The volleyball offerings do not end there. On Sunday, Oct. 12, the city will host the third annual $250,000 Newport Beach Volleyball Invitational, the program including US Olympians Phil Dalhausser, Taylor Crabb, Kelly Cheng, and Kristen Nuss among the leading four-man teams in one of the most grueling single-day brackets in the world.

“If you’re a fan of the game, the Newport Beach pier is going to be rocking all week as spectators feast on the best beach volleyball event anywhere in the world in 2025,” Steve Obradovich, AVP Hall of Famer and co-founder of the Newport Beach Volleyball Invitational said in a statement. “We’re fired up to have Phil Dalhausser and Taylor Crabb leading two of the men’s teams and Kelly Cheng and Kristen Nuss leading two of the women’s teams in the Invitational. They’ll earn their share of $250,000 trying to survive the toughest single-day volleyball competition on the planet.”

There is free, first-come, first-served seating on the sand along the shores of the ocean for fans, as well as VIP and “Sand Suite” tickets. The VIP tickets are $670 and include all days of the Beach Pro Tour Elite 16 and the Newport Beach Volleyball Invitational, offering premium access with unobstructed views to both courts and a private VIP bar under a shaded tent, beverage sampling and vendor giveaways.

For more information, fans can visit nbvolleyball.com for tickets.