5th Annual Rosé on The Bay Will Support Nonprofit KidWorks

On October 2, the generosity and compassion of a group of more than 150 remarkable women will be center stage at the Newport Beach bayfront home of Natalie and Todd Pickup when the 5th Annual Rosé on the Bay fundraiser returns in support of 30-year-old nonprofit KidWorks.

The fundraising goal is $35,000. Last year’s fundraiser raised $24,000.

The evening will be filled with food, wine, and inspiration overlooking scenic Newport Harbor. Wine, appetizers, live music, and opportunity prizes will be part of the experience.

From preschool to university, KidWorks provides students in under-resourced neighborhoods in central Santa Ana with holistic programs and experiences to become leaders both in and out of the classroom.

KidWorks goes the extra mile for the community, creating an environment for youth to unleash their potential with mentorship and leadership development resources for the entire family. Its diverse programs, coupled with intentional guidance, fuel internal growth and set KidWorks students up for a meaningful and fulfilling future and career.

For over 10 years, 100 perwcent of KidWorks seniors have graduated high school on time and continued to higher education.

Kim Bibb, luxury property specialist, is the presenting sponsor of the event. Zotovich Vineyards and Winery is the rosé wine sponsor. PLATINUM sponsors are KidWorks Board member Kyle Team and Sue Willett.

The Rosé on the Bay committee includes Newport Beach residents Amanda Zimmerman, who is the committee chair, along with Kyle Team, Ellen Small, Heidi Mendoza, Jennifer Martin, Arlene Silvers, Sandy DeYoung, Ellen Wheeler, and Share Kline, and Melissa Marshall of Costa Mesa.

For more information about the event, contact Abigail Moore, KidWorks Donor Relations & Outreach Manager, at (714) 834-940×129 or abigail.moore@kidworksoc.org.

For more information about KidWorks, please visit www.kidworksoc.org.