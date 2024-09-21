New HD-EV Vessel ‘Sparky’ has Electrified Newport Harbor

Share this:

In this 21st century, many of the world’s leading naval powers have chosen to propel some of their latest vessels via electric motors. When operating, these ships are quieter than a seagull feather floating to a soft landing on a beach towel.

Though hardly a naval power, Newport’s Harbor Department has now joined the ranks of the world’s “silent services” with their recent acquisition of the first “HD-EV,” the institutionally bland identifier that stands for Harbor Department-Electric Vessel. However, in keeping with nautical tradition, the 14 team members of the Harbor Department have nicknamed her Sparky, shared Harbor Master Paul Blank.

Nicknames for ships float way back in nautical history; Sparky joins such famous nicknamed sisters as “Old Ironsides,” “The Big E,” “Mighty Mo” and “The Galloping Ghost of the Oahu Coast.”

With her delivery by builder VITA Power to the now four-vessel Harbor Master fleet, Sparky became “the first all-electric workboat delivered to any public agency in the United States,” Blank stated.

For the past five years (first as a harbor commissioner then as Harbor Master), Blank has been working with VITA’s sister company, AQUA Super Power, to introduce a universal, publicly accessible vessel charging station to Newport Harbor.

He expects to debut Newport’s first such station at Marina Park by the end of the year, to be available to the public from 0800 to 2000 (okay, landlubbers, that’s 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.). During the overnight hours, however, that charging station belongs to Sparky, who will ingest all the electrons she’ll ever need for more than 10-hours of continuous patrol.

Although capable of speeds of up to 30 knots (about 34.5 miles per hour), Sparky will doubtlessly maintain patrol speed of five knots, the posted limit for all vessels piloting the harbor. In fact, at “speeds appropriate for the harbor, our experience shows that the boat is performing well above that requirement and may be capable of running for more than 20 hours,” Blank said.

Sparky has joined more than 2,000 other battery-powered sisters in the harbor, the first being introduced more than 50 years ago by Marshal “Duﬀy” Duﬃeld. In total, Newport is home to more than 9,000 vessels either moored, tied up, dry stored or privately plugged in.

Uniquely, there are 51 live-aboard permits issued; that “live-aboard community is an important constituent in the harbor, and as extra eyes and ears they contribute greatly to the safety and enjoyment of the harbor,” Blank apprised.

Sparky didn’t come cheap: with options, including an “inclement weather enclosure,” she cost just short of $230,000. However, Blank said that the manufacturer received a voucher for $113,000 from the Clean Oﬀ-Road Equipment program, via the California Air Resources Board. This grant trimmed Newport’s cash purchase to $116,000. Although City policy for small vessels under 30-feet is to amortize the costs over a 10-year-period, Blank feels that Sparky will operate for much longer—as much as 20 years.

Whereas the older gas-powered patrol boats each burn one gallon per hour at $5.00 a gallon, Sparky will consume but 46 cents per hour of electricity, “all the while producing zero emissions,” Blank claimed.

Despite the obvious fuel savings, Blank has no plans at this time to retire Sparky’s well-functioning elder siblings.

Whereas the Orange County Harbor Patrol is a law enforcement service of the Orange County Sheriﬀ’s Department, the Harbor Department is responsible for many of the harbor-related programs, according to the City website, which describes the staﬀ as “ambassadors” of the harbor.

They conduct daily patrols and provide services to the community and visitors, according to the city’s website. The team is entrusted with educating the community and coordinating the use of anchorages and mooring fields, as well as managing the city’s guest marina, its 15 public docks, Marina Park, and renting available slip space and moorings.

Because Newport Harbor is a major draw for the community and visitors alike, maintaining its world class quality is the raison d’être of the Harbor Master. It should come as no shock that Sparky (with her electric personality) has joined the team.