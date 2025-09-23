Corona del Mar Post Office Celebrates Rare ‘Date Meets Zip’ on Sept. 26

On Friday, September 26, 2025, at 11 a.m. the Corona del Mar Post Office will commemorate a once-a-century alignment of the date on the calendar (9.26.25) with its ZIP Code of 92625.

The alignment of calendar dates with ZIP Codes occurs only once a century and in relatively few locations nationwide.

The alignment will be marked with a customer appreciation day with a meet and greet with the Corona del Mar Postmaster and an opportunity for customers to purchase stamped envelopes cancelled with the postmark marking the once in a century date.

Corona del Mar residents are invited to visit their Post Office located at 406 Orchid Ave., Corona del Mar from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. to enjoy refreshments, obtain the unique day’s cancellation and meet their postmaster.

“We’re excited and honored to host this rare event and celebrate the unique ties between the USPS and our community,” said Corona del Mar Postmaster Amber Garvin. “This cancellation is a great reminder of the ubiquitous nature of the Postal Service and its enduring commitment to service and community.”

Attendees will have the opportunity to purchase from an array of stamps including 250 Years of Delivering First Class stamps and receive a free pictorial cancellation with purchase.

Attendees can also send a letter at this special station or keep this special commemorative piece to celebrate local postal history.

The cancellation will also be available at the Corona del Mar Post Office for 30 days.

Pictorial postmarks also may be obtained through the mail for anyone unable to attend through October 26, 2025.

For one or more postmarks, affix the minimum of a First-Class stamp to an envelope or postcard, address the envelope or postcard to yourself (or to others), insert a card of thickness in the envelope(s), and tuck in the flap(s). Place the envelope(s) or postcard(s) in a large envelope and mail to:

Corona del Mar Post Office

ATTN: Corona del Mar Postmaster

406 Orchid Ave., Corona del Mar, CA 92625-9998