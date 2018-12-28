Abandoned Vessels Auction on December 31

Share this:

The city of Newport Beach Harbor Department will hold an auction to sell abandoned vessels on Monday starting at 10 a.m.

The auction will be held at Marina Park, at 1600 West Balboa Blvd. on the Balboa Peninsula.

The city will auction the following vessels: 8-foot yellow sabot; 13-foot camo rowboat; 24-foot sailboat; Duffy electric boat; 25-foot sailboat; 17-foot Evinrude; 12-foot whaler; Caribe inflatable; six rowboats; six sail/sabot/laser; 12 kayaks; two SUPs; one inflatable; and one dinghy with an outboard.

Vessel viewing will open on Monday between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m., at the city Harbor Department at Marina Park.

The vessels are sold “as is” and “where is,” according to the city. The minimum bid varies with each vessel. Payment is cash only immediately after the auction.

The Harbor Department must retain the CF registered vessels following the auction for a 10-day redemption period before vessels are released to the successful bidder.

Winning bidder is responsible for removing vessel from Newport Harbor by 5 p.m. the day of auction or the day following the end of the redemption period.

For more information, contact the Harbor Department at (949) 270-8159 or [email protected]