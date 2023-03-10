Aloha Spirit Meets the Luck of the Irish March 14 – 17 at Billy’s at the Beach

Share this:

Billy’s at the Beach in Newport Beach may be known for its Tiki theme and Hawaiian-inspired cuisine, but March 14 through 17 Billy’s is turning green—and not with envy.

Escape to paradise to discover the luck of the Irish at Billy’s at the Beach when you celebrate St. Patrick’s Day the aloha way with festive green “World Famous” Mai Tais and traditional Irish bites in Billy’s iconic waterfront setting.

Billy’s invites paradise seekers to commemorate St. Patrick’s Day in aloha spirit by savoring a traditional meal of Corned Beef and Cabbage or a Pastrami Reuben Sandwich featuring house-made sauerkraut, Swiss cheese and Billy’s 1000 Island spread on rye bread.

The St. Patrick’s Day menu will be available from Tuesday, March 14 through Friday, March 17, 2023.

And for one day only, Billy’s is turning its signature World Famous Mai Tais green on St. Patrick’s Day, March 17.

Of course, Billy’s regular menu is also available. I recommend the coconut shrimp, cho cho skewers (marinated beef tenderloin), mini ahi tacos, the fish tacos, and the Billy’s Beach Burger (one of the best in town) made with a half-pound angus patty. Oh—and the huli huli chicken.

Billy’s also has a fun Happy Hour offered daily from 3 to 6 p.m. (try the chowder fries) and an impressive weekend brunch menu.

Billy’s at the Beach is at 2751 West Coast Hwy. Open late on Friday and Saturday nights. Call (949) 722-1100 or visit https://billysatthebeach.net.