American Legion Newport Harbor Post 291 Hosts Veterans Coffee Talk Saturday, Jan. 10

The American Legion Newport Harbor Post 291 is hosting a Veterans Coffee Talk on Saturday, Jan. 10 from 9:30 to 11 a.m.

Three guest speakers will share valuable insights for our veterans: Cris Pacheco, mortgage loan officer specializing in veterans, self-employed borrowers and Spanish speaker; Robin Taylor, executive director of Veterans Legal Institute; and Vic Martin, American Legion District 22 Commander.

There will be community updates and new program announcements that directly support veterans. A complimentary breakfast, coffee, and refreshments provided for all attendees.

Event is limited to veterans only—no American Legion membership needed. Close to 100 veterans are expected to attend, making this an important opportunity to connect, share, and learn together.

Please join us and help spread the word to other veterans who would benefit from attending.

American Legion Newport Harbor Post 291 is located at 215 15th St, on the Balboa Peninsula in Newport Beach. Visit https://www.al291.com for more information.