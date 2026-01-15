Exploring the Menus and Taking a Bite of Newport Beach Restaurant Week

Are you ready to dig into Newport Beach Restaurant Week?

Presented by the Newport Beach Chamber of Commerce, Newport Beach Restaurant Week is back through January 25 after a four-year hiatus.

The multi-day culinary event highlights Newport Beach as a premier dining destination, inviting locals and visitors to explore the city’s vibrant food scene through special prix fixe menus crafted by many of the area’s top chefs.

The timing is perfect for restaurateurs because Restaurant Week comes during a normally slow period for restaurants—it’s after the holiday rush, and before the Valentine’s weekend dining extravaganza.

More than 50 restaurants are participating in Newport Beach Restaurant Week, offering exclusive breakfast, brunch, lunch and dinner menus at a variety of price points.

Even if you had time to dine out twice a day during Restaurant Week, you wouldn’t even experience half of the superb cuisine being offered. So that begs the question: where to dine?

You’re in luck. I perused the menus available during Restaurant Week and found many to recommend, including a handful of dishes from some of my favorite Newport Beach restaurants, but let’s face it—they are all good. After all, they’re in Newport Beach!

For a complete list of participating Restaurants Week restaurants and menus, visit https://restaurantweeknb.com.

21 Oceanfront

Located towards the base of the historic Newport Pier, 21 Oceanfront Restaurant is housed in the landmark McFadden Building, one of the oldest structures on the Balboa Peninsula. 21 Oceanfront stands as a Newport Beach institution—honoring its storied past while offering guests a refined and memorable coastal dining experience rooted in tradition and hospitality.

The dinner offer for Restaurant Week is $65 per person and features a three-course menu with a choice of two options for starters, entrees (Greek lamb stew or Sweet & Sour Salmon) and dessert.

Avila’s El Ranchito – Corona del Mar / Avila’s El Ranchito – Newport Beach

Avila’s El Ranchito has two local eateries, one in Corona del Mar and one on the Balboa Peninsula. The later location celebrated its 50th anniversary last year, making it one of the oldest restaurants in Newport Beach. Both restaurants are offering lunch and dinner menus for Restaurant Week.

They each start with a lunch menu choice of the famous Mama Avilas Soup or Azteca Chicken Salad, followed by a choice of Taco Bar Tacos, Grande Taco Salad or Chile Relleno, all for $30.

Dinner menus are similar to lunch but include two extra entrée choices (Carnitas Plate or Chingolingas) plus dessert, all for $30.

Bayside Restaurant

Known for having live music nightly, Bayside serves new American cuisine with a European lean. Dinner or Sunday brunch dining may be enjoyed al fresco on the covered wraparound patio, in the main dining room, or in the lounge.

Bayside’s Restaurant Week menu is $60 and includes a choice of three starters, four entrees including braised short ribs, pork double chop, king salmon and Maryland-style crab cakes. And of course, a choice of desserts (I recommend the budino).

Bluefin Restaurant

Bluefin is a unique, innovative Japanese restaurant by critically acclaimed chef Takashi Abe. While Bluefin is mainly about incredible sushi, Chef Abe carefully blends classical Japanese cuisine with more modern European influences.

The $40 lunch menu starts with miso soup, then a sashimi salad, then a choice of miso cod or omakase sushi (six pieces sushi plus five pieces crunchy roll).

The $60 dinner menu starts with crispy tuna with caviar, then a sashimi salad, then a choice of miso cod or omakase sushi, and crafted strawberry ice cream.

The Bungalow

The Bungalow features specialty steaks and fresh seafood dishes plus a nice wine list and craft cocktails.

The Bungalow’s $60 Restaurant Week menu is truly impressive. Start with a choice of three appetizers, then a choice of eight entrees including filet mignon, lobster pot pie, seabass, and Australian lobster tail ($20 supplement). Add a dessert for $5.

Cappy’s Cafe

Cappy’s Cafe is an unassuming diner that has been serving locals, tourists, surfers and sunrise seekers for more than 40 years, and is a very popular spot for breakfast.

Their $25 breakfast offer includes a choice of entrée (PCH Benny, California omelet, pancake combo, breakfast burrito or classic American breakfast), plus a latte (hot or cold) to enjoy with breakfast.

Farmhouse at Roger’s Gardens

Farmhouse is a unique and sustainable field-to-fork dining experience located within Roger’s Gardens. Owner and Executive Chef Rich Mead’s relationships with local farms allow him to create menus using quality, locally sourced seasonal ingredients.

Their $65 dinner menu includes a salad, choice of Vera Cruz style baked Mahi Mahi or Roast Farmhouse Porchetta, dessert (go for the Meyer lemon olive oil cake), and a glass of prosecco.

El Cholo Corona Del Mar

Since first opening its doors in 1923, the El Cholo brand has operated as a family-owned business; today, the restaurants are run by Ron Salisbury, grandson of the founders.

The Restaurant Week lunch and dinner menus are identical and are $19.95: a Taste of History combination showcasing the classics that made El Cholo famous. This hearty plate features a savory cheese enchilada, a handcrafted Chile relleno, a traditional pork tamale, and a crisp rolled taco. Served with guacamole, Mexican rice and slow‑simmered beans. This is one of the best Restaurant Week deals!

Lido Bottle Works

Lido Bottle Works is a vibrant waterfront restaurant nestled in the heart of Lido Marina Village. Renowned for its farm-to-table California coastal cuisine, this Michelin Guide-recognized destination delivers a unique culinary experience.

The $25 lunch offerings for Restaurant Week feature a choice of street tacos, half crispy chicken sandwich or grilled cheese, plus a side plus dessert. Includes a craft soda, tea, or beer of the week.

The date night dinner deal is $150 per couple and starts with Kanpachi crudo followed by French onion soup and Phostrami Short rib. The meal ends with Satsuma crème brûlée. Includes one house wine, craft draft beer or well cocktail per diner.

Lighthouse Newport Beach

Open early for breakfast, Lighthouse is a few feet from the sandy beach that gives way to Newport Harbor. Whatever you order, make sure you add a side of beignets—they are sensational.

Their two-course brunch special is $31 and begins with a mimosa cocktail followed by a choice of three starters (including beignets), and a choice of four entrees: breakfast burrito, steak chilaquiles, mahi mahi tacos or pistachio pasta rigatoni.

The $45 three-course dinner menu features a starter plus choice of four entrees: butter fish, mahi mahi, salmon or steak bolognese pasta. Choice of three deserts including those yummy beignets.

There’s also a three-course Date Night menu for $47 per person that includes wine pairing with each course. Choie of two starters and four entrees plus dessert.

The Mayor’s Table

Once known as the site of the Newport Beach City Hall, Mayor’s Table is a true neighborhood hotspot. Located inside the Lido House hotel, Mayors Table chef Riley Huddleston creates cuisine that incorporates locally caught seafood, sustainably sourced meats, and seasonal produce, while keeping the energy level high via an open-action kitchen.

The $32 breakfast menu has two courses, while the $65 dinner menu has three courses.

Muldoon’s Irish Pub

Muldoon’s is an award-winning, ivy-covered Irish pub featuring four unique spaces under one roof including two distinct bars, a cozy dining room, and a beautiful open-air patio. Built with rich oak, brick, and brass, it offers classic Irish charm, great food and drinks, sports viewing, and welcoming vibes for everything from casual visits to private events.

The Restaurant Week lunch menu is $25 with a choice of four entrees (Muldoon’s Rueben, Jack’s chicken grinder, poke stack, trinity dip) [plus choice of sides and a glass of domestic beer or house wine.

The dinner special is $30 upgraded dishes including choice of Dubliner’s fried chicken, fish and chips, corned beef and cabbage, NY strip sandwich, plus domestic beer or house wine.

Olea Restaurant & Bar

Olea features exceptionally fresh, seasonal ingredients of the highest quality prepared daily from scratch. Menu selections include noteworthy meats, flavorful seafood, handpicked local produce& diverse beverage selections of craft beers, signature craft cocktails and a variety of worldwide wine selections.

The $60 dinner menu includes choice of two starters and three entrees: Zinfandel braised Napa lamb shank, cabernet braised prime beef short rib, or wild caught Chilean seabass. Add a choice of two desserts.

Tavern House Kitchen + Bar

From noted OC restaurateur David Wilhelm, Tavern House features waterfront views and American comfort food.

The $29 Restaurant Week menu includes a choice of two starters and three entrees including D’s honey buttermilk fried chicken, chicken piccata and Petrale sole almandine. My tip: David’s fried chicken is some of the best in OC.

The Winery Restaurant & Wine Bar

This two-story waterfront restaurant specializes in Wine Country cuisine, meaning plenty of steaks, chops and seafood. Add a customized bar with a fun happy hour vibe, and you have a recipe for a memorable evening.

The four-course dinner menu is $65 and starts with an Amuse Bouche followed by a choice of four starters and then choice of four entrees: grilled flatiron steak, jumbo Maine scallops & wild white shrimp, king Salmon, and zinfandel braised short ribs. Add a choice of two desserts.