American Legion Yacht Club Presents Old Glory Boat Parade July 4

The Old Glory Boat Parade returns to Newport Harbor July 4, presented by the American Legion Yacht Club. This year’s theme is “Let Freedom Ring.”

Several dozen decorated boats of all sizes are expected to cruise along the shores of Newport Harbor from 1 to 3:30 p.m. Registration is free and any boater can enter a decorated yacht. Register at https://www.alyc.com/event-4048980/Registration.

Awards include Best Decorated, Best Music, Spirit Award, Best Theme, Commodore’s Award, Sweepstakes Grand Prize, and several others.

Although there is no cost to register, please consider making a donation to the Post 291 Veterans Emergency Assistance Fund. Your donation is tax deductible and will go to help a Veteran in need. For more information on the fund, visit https://www.al291.com/veaf.

For more information on the parade, including a parade map and dates for mandatory Skipper’s Meetings prior to the parade, visit https://www.alyc.com/event-4048980.