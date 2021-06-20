PacWest Accounting CEO Named Chair of Newport Beach Chamber Board of Directors

Share this:

Kimberly Tavares, CEO of PacWest Accounting in Newport Beach, is the new Chair of the Newport Beach Chamber of Commerce Board for the 2021-22 year.

From 2016 to 2020, Tavares served on the Chamber Board’s Executive Committee as the Financial Officer. In 2020 she became Vice President of the Board and served another term on the Executive Committee. Tavares assumed the Chair position on June 1 following Debra Van der Weide’s term.

Tavares’ company, PacWest Accounting, has been a Chamber member since 2008. Tavares has been active on committees and participated in many events. She was elected to the Commodores Club of the Newport Beach Chamber of Commerce in 2018 and now serves on the Commodores’ Executive Committee and as Co-chair of the annual Sandcastle Contest.

With a career in accounting that spans more than two decades, Tavares established PacWest Accounting in 2009. The growing company has a staff of eight and specializes in outsourced accounting, valuation and forensic services.

Tavares is a Certified Valuation Analyst and has served as an expert witness for many attorneys in Southern California.

“We are fortunate to have someone with the experience and business depth that Kim brings to the Board Chair position,” said Steve Rosansky, CEO of the Newport Beach Chamber of Commerce.

PacWest Accounting is located on Bayside Drive in Newport Beach and has clients in several western states. For more information about PacWest and the services they offer, visit www.pacwestaccounting.com.

For more information about Newport Beach Chamber of Commerce, the benefits of membership and events, visit www.newportbeach.com.