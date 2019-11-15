An ARC Thanksgiving, Fall at Farmhouse

Share this:

An ARC Thanksgiving

I have often raved about Chef Noah von Blom, who opened ARC restaurant in the OC Mix several years ago with his wife, Marin.

Earlier this year, the dynamic culinary duo from Newport Beach opened ARC Butcher and Baker closer to home—the Cannery Village on the Balboa Peninsula, to be exact.

ARC features food cooked either over a wood-burning stove or a wood-fired oven. So too does ARC Butcher & Baker.

I have tried a number of dishes from the Newport location and have loved them all. No surprise that von Blom won the award for Best Chef at last year’s Golden Foodie Awards.

This year, just in time for Thanksgiving, ARC Butcher & Baker is offering ready-to-serve family-style Thanksgiving dinners to-go with all the trimmings.

ARC’s Thanksgiving dinner serves up to six guests and features an organic rotisserie turkey, mashed potatoes and gravy, stuffing and cranberry sauce, all for $275.

You can also buy sides to accompany the meal, including arugula salad, brussels sprouts, creamed corn, and mac n’ cheese, plus pumpkin and apple pie.

And yes, these are all homemade, from one of the best culinary teams in OC.

Orders must be placed by this weekend by calling (949) 877-0190 or emailing [email protected]

All dinners must be picked up on Nov. 28 at 9–10 a.m. or 1–2 p.m. at ARC Butcher & Baker, 417 30th St.

Fall is in Bloom at Farmhouse

Normally I wait until I have had time to go and sample a new menu before I write about it, but after Farmhouse restaurant sent me their new fall menu, I had to share the dishes.

Farmhouse Owner and Executive Chef Rich Mead has been focused on delivering fresh, healthy food that uses seasonal ingredients, prepared with generous amounts of creativity and class.

New lunch items include a Farmhouse market salad with persimmon, Persian cucumbers, radishes, cherry tomatoes, raisins, mixed lettuces, goat cheese and balsamic vinaigrette; and a grilled pomegranate glazed salmon salad with pink lady apples, roast butternut squash, cherry tomatoes, balsamic grilled red onions, quinoa, mixed lettuces, meyer lemon vinaigrette, candied pecans, and pomegranate seeds.

The new menu also includes shrimp, sea scallop and vegetable ribbons with butternut squash and carrots, caramelized cauliflower, arugula, raspberry vinaigrette, pureed satsumaimo sweet potatoes and cauliflower, and pomegranate seeds; and the classic Farmhouse vegetable bowl, this season filled with broccolini, cauliflower, Tehachapi grain project rye, blistered brussels sprouts with cipollini onions, roast butternut squash and pomegranate glaze, roast spaghetti squash with cilantro pesto, spigarello and oven dried tomatoes, braised red cabbage, pickled red onions, and roast shallot vinaigrette.

For dinner, sink your palate into dishes like grilled dijon soy glazed pork tenderloin with parmesan potato cakes, braised red cabbage, apple raisin compote, and apple jack brandy sauce; herb grilled swordfish and mashed potatoes with roast broccolini, onions, radishes, butternut squash and swiss chard, lemon caper butter, apple cider molasses glaze, apple pomegranate relish, and grilled meyer lemon; and roast spaghetti squash and three cheese gratin with swiss chard, caramelized onions and chanterelle mushrooms, cauliflower, roast butternut squash, parmesan and leek “bechamel” sauce, and mozzarella and fontina cheeses.

The seasonal menu also applies to the cocktail program at Farmhouse. Chef de Swigs, Anthony Laborin, and his team of mixologists add seasonal ingredients wherever they can.

The bar also features a weekly Cocktail for a Cause. Farmhouse donates 50 percent of the proceeds from a highlighted cocktail to a local charity. The local charity benefited will change weekly, along with the featured cocktail.

I can’t wait to get over to Farmhouse to try these dishes. Might take me a couple of visits, which is fine with me.

For more information, call (949) 640-1415 or visit farmhouserg.com.