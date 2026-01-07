Ancient Egypt Comes Alive with Newport Beach Film Festival’s World Premiere of ‘The Man with the Hat’ on January 10 at Lido Theater

The Newport Beach Film Festival is digging into archeology this weekend and you’re invited to join the cinematic adventure.

On Saturday, January 10, the Film Festival is screening the world premiere of “The Man with the Hat,” a documentary from filmmaker Jeffrey Roth about renowned Egyptologist Dr. Zahi Hawass who takes filmgoers back 4,000 years to sites and never-before-seen discoveries in Egypt, at the Lido Theater in Newport Beach.

Screenings are at 2 and 7 p.m. and include a Q&A session and book signing. A special private Meet & Greet add-on with Dr. Hawass at 4:45 p.m. is available. For tickets, visit https://themanwiththehat.eventive.org/schedule.

About “The Man with the Hat”

This expansive new documentary chronicling the extraordinary life, influence, and global legacy of world-renowned Egyptologist Dr. Zahi Hawass offers unprecedented access to the man who transformed how the modern world understands ancient Egypt.

Directed by acclaimed documentarian Jeffrey Roth (“The Wonder of It All,” HBO’s “41,” CNN Films’ “President in Waiting”), the film blends epic history, intimate character study, and real-time geopolitical tension into one cinematic journey—captured across Egypt’s most sacred and rarely filmed archaeological sites.

With his iconic fedora and commanding presence, Dr. Hawass became the real-life inspiration for Hollywood’s original Indiana Jones and the most recognizable face of Egyptology for generations.

“The Man with the Hat” takes audiences inside 4,000-year-old tombs, newly opened excavations, and historic locations never before seen on camera, many filmed for the first time with full access granted by Egyptian authorities.

At its core, the film traces the extraordinary journey of a boy from a small village in Egypt’s Nile Delta who rose to become one of TIME magazine’s 100 Most Influential People, Egypt’s former Minister of Antiquities, a global cultural ambassador, and fierce protector of heritage, and ultimately the world’s foremost interpreter of ancient Egypt.

Director Jeffrey Roth brings cinematic scope and a deeply personal perspective to the project, filming on location throughout Egypt under extraordinary circumstances, including active regional conflict during production.

No single individual has done more to protect Egypt’s antiquities or bring ancient history to global audiences. Dr. Hawass’ groundbreaking work—including investigations into Cleopatra’s burial site, the death of King Tutankhamun, and major new discoveries throughout Egypt—reshaped both scholarship and popular culture.

As cultural heritage faces renewed threats amid geopolitical instability, “The Man with the Hat” captures a living legend in the twilight of his most ambitious undertakings, offering rare insight into the personal cost, global responsibility, and enduring impact of safeguarding humanity’s shared past.

Director’s Statement

“’The Man with the Hat’ grew from my lifelong fascination with ancient Egypt—from watching programs where Dr. Hawass was always the one who transported you back in time,” said Roth. “I knew this had to be a human story set against the grandeur of Egypt itself. We shot for weeks across the country’s most stunning archaeological landscapes. During our final days of filming, conflict erupted just 170 miles from our base. Some crew members left. Others stayed. The volatility, the uncertainty—it all became part of the story. Filming with Dr. Hawass is its own phenomenon. Crowds appear instantly. You see how deeply Egypt loves him and how recognized he is around the world. My goal was to explore the man behind the legend: the tireless, complex figure who has shaped how the world understands ancient Egypt.”

For more than four decades, Dr. Hawass has brought ancient Egypt to life through excavations, bestselling books, global tours, and landmark television appearances. He has guided world leaders and cultural icons including Princess Diana, President Obama, Beyoncé, and MrBeast through Egypt’s most sacred sites. Most recently, he completed a 32-city North American tour, selling more than 60,000 tickets, underscoring his rare crossover appeal across academia, pop culture, and mass entertainment.

“The Man with the Hat” sits at the intersection of grand-scale archaeology, high-stakes geopolitics, celebrity and cultural influence, and an intimate, unexpected character study, all captured through risk-laden filmmaking during an active period of regional conflict. The result is a documentary that feels both epic and deeply human. It’s a powerful portrait of legacy, resilience, and the enduring way history continues to shape our present.