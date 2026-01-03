Annual Newport Beach Mayor’s Dinner Honors New Mayor February 13 at VEA Newport Beach

Each year, Speak Up Newport – a non-partisan citywide resident’s group organized to promote the common good and general welfare of the Newport Beach community – presents the Annual Mayor’s Dinner, which is attended by more than 450 Newport Beach business and community leaders.
The 44th Annual Speak Up Newport Mayor’s Dinner will be held on Friday, Feb. 13, 2026 at VEA Newport Beach. The event will honor new incoming mayor Lauren Kleiman of Newport Beach, who will give the annual State of the City Address. The event also includes a special recognition of the City’s past Mayors.
“Speak Up Newport’s Annual Mayor’s Dinner is an opportunity for the community to come together to celebrate friendships and visit with local dignitaries,” said Speak Up Newport President and former Newport Beach Mayor Edward Selich.
The event begins with a no-host reception from 5 to 6 p.m., followed by dinner and program at 7 p.m. Tickets are $175 each. Underwriter tables of ten are available for $2,500, with a portion dedicated to the Speak Up Newport Scholarship Fund.
Premier Sponsorships, which include a table of ten along with additional benefits, are available at $7,500.
Visit http://www.speakupnewport.com for more information or to purchase tickets.
- Drawing attention to the desirable and unique quality of life in Newport Beach.
- Taking action to inform residents of the issues impacting Newport Beach.
- Celebrating the good things that happen in Newport Beach.
- Recognizing the people who have a positive impact on Newport Beach.
The objective of SUN is to provide a forum for all residents to review and discuss the challenges and opportunities for Newport Beach as a model city in which to live, work, play and retire.
SUN organizes a variety of informative programs for community members to attend. Some of these programs are:
- Monthly Public Meetings: These monthly meetings provide residents with the opportunity to hear community leaders speak on issues of importance to Newport Beach. Each meeting is televised on our local cable channel to further reach our community members.
- The Sunshine Award: SUN takes pride in recognizing outstanding citizens who “go the extra mile” to make our City the most desirable place in which to live, work, play and retire. It’s our way of letting these people know how much we appreciate their dedication to the betterment of Newport Beach.
- Speak Up Newport Foundation Awards: SUN awards four scholarships each year: two each to seniors from Corona del Mar and Newport Harbor high schools.
- Open Debates: SUN creates a forum in which the public can learn valuable information about viral community concerns. This includes debating the important issues that affect us all. Our most popular debates occur at election time, when City Council candidates discuss the issues.