Letter to the Editor: School Board Candidate Andrea McElory has a Refreshing Vision

Andrea McElory’s school board candidacy offers a refreshing vision for our schools.

As a conservative, she believes parents deserve transparency in what their children are taught. Andrea will ensure families have access to curriculum details and school decisions, empowering them to stay engaged in their kids’ education.

If you know her, you admire her strength, her ability to stand strong when others take the path of least resistance. She knows what has to be done and she will do it.

Public safety is another cornerstone of her platform. Andrea is committed to creating secure school environments so students can focus on learning. Her conservative values emphasize accountability and common-sense policies that put students first.

Andrea’s dedication to our community shines through her active involvement and listening ear. She’s not swayed by trends but grounded in principles that support families.

Voting for Andrea McElory means choosing a school board member who respects parents and prioritizes safety. Let’s elect her to build a stronger, more transparent school system.

Linda Lawler / Newport Beach