Annual CureDuchenne Golf Shootout Raises $550K

Newport Beach-based CureDuchenne, a global nonprofit dedicated to funding and finding a cure for Duchenne muscular dystrophy, raised over $550,000 at the 14th annual CureDuchenne Golf Shootout held September 12-13 at Monarch Beach Golf Links in Dana Point.

This year’s fundraiser was hosted by Anaheim Ducks All-Star Right Wing Troy Terry and his wife Dani. It generated support for CureDuchenne and brought the community together for a memorable day of golf, food, and prizes.

The event, previously hosted by former Anaheim Ducks captain Ryan Getzlaf and his wife Paige, has raised more than $6.8 million to fund groundbreaking research and accelerate treatments for individuals with Duchenne muscular dystrophy. This year’s event will help bring transformative treatments to families and support programs like the recently announced CureDuchenne Clinic within the Neuromuscular Program at Rady Children’s Health Orange County.

The clinic, funded by CureDuchene, will provide state-of-the-art, multidisciplinary care and the latest advancements in diagnostics and treatment to individuals with Duchenne in Southern California and beyond.

“My wife Dani and I were honored to host the CureDuchenne Golf Shootout, and we couldn’t be happier with the outpouring of support from our community,” said Troy Terry. “Duchenne mainly affects boys and young men, and with two young sons of our own, this cause hits close to home for us. We are proud to support a cause that is so important to us and will make an impact on thousands of families facing Duchenne.”

“We couldn’t be more thrilled with how this year’s Golf Shootout came together,” said Newport Beach resident Debra Miller, CureDuchenne co-founder and CEO. “Troy and Dani did an incredible job carrying on this special tradition, and it was so heartwarming to see the community come together for a day of fun while raising funds to support our mission.”

The weekend kicked off on Friday, September 12, with an MVP Dinner for players and sponsors at The Cannery Seafood of the Pacific in Newport Beach. CureDuchenne co-founders Debra and Paul Miller shared the organization’s mission and why it holds such personal meaning for them and their son, Hawken, who lives with Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

On Saturday, golfers teed off for a full day of play, joined by appearances from the Anaheim Ducks Power Players, plus games and giveaways. Participants were treated to delicious food and beverages throughout the day provided by The Funky Brewster Coffee, What a Dish Catering, Hobo Co. Pizza, Bad to the Bone BBQ, Happy Dad, Solo Taco, Green Cheek Beer Co., Saint James, Shootz, Lava, Tito’s, Run Flor de Cana, Crack Shack, The Kroft, Califino Tequila, Hammer Vodka, El Cholo, The Cannery, and Crepe Story.

Generous support for the event came from sponsors Procon, Yaamava, F&F Capital, Wayne Sanderson Farms, and Air Control Systems.

For more information about the CureDuchenne Golf Shootout, please visit www.cureduchennegolfshootout.org.