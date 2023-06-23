Annual Gentlemen’s Haberdashery at Balboa Bay Resort Raises Record Amount

Share this:

The Gentlemen’s Haberdashery, one of Orange County’s longest and most celebrated fundraisers and events, raised a record-breaking $525,000 on Thursday, April 25, at the Balboa Bay Resort in Newport Beach.

Nearly 400 people attended as Orange County’s most distinguished leaders and executives walked the runway in a variety of men’s attire, raising funds for the Heart of Jesus Retreat Center in Santa Ana.

“This year’s theme, Generations of Generosity, was demonstrated by our gracious guests and many longtime supporters,” said Sister Paula, Sisters of the Society Devoted to the Sacred Heart of Jesus. “The funds raised at this year’s Haberdashery will allow us to serve thousands of children and families and continue our mission of encouraging Orange County children in their love for Jesus and one another through programs at The Retreat Center.”

“This year was a milestone year for the Gentlemen’s Haberdashery and the Heart of Jesus Retreat Center. Each year I am absolutely amazed by the generosity of Orange County’s community, business and philanthropic leaders,” said Tony Moiso, Honorary Co-Chair of the Gentlemen’s Haberdashery and Chairman and CEO of Rancho Mission Viejo. “We are all so grateful for their help in raising a record-setting amount this year.”

The Heart of Jesus Retreat Center is operated by the Sisters of the Society Devoted to the Sacred Heart to guide children, youth, adults, and families in religious and integrity formation and faith development. The Retreat Center welcomes more than 12,000 guests every year, many from local parishes and schools.

For more information, please visit www.gentlemenshaberdashery.com.