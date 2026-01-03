Speak Up Newport Hosts Meeting on Newport’s General Plan Wednesday, Jan. 14

A new General Plan is in the works for Newport Beach. The planning commission and city council will soon be reviewing a new plan for the city’s future, and you can be among the first to hear an update at the next Speak Up Newport meeting to be held on Wednesday, Jan. 14.

Nancy Gardner, Chair of the City’s General Plan Update Committee, and Ben Zdeba, City Planning Manager, will describe what that plan will entail.

The committee has been working on a new plan for the city for the last four years and it is now ready for prime time. This is an opportunity to see what it is all about and give your opinion.

The meeting will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 14 at the Civic Center Community Room, 100 Civic Center Drive. Reception is 5:15 to 6 p.m. host by The Bungalow Restaurant. Program is 6 to 7 p.m.

The Community Room is on the right (directly across from City Council Chambers) when you enter the complex on Civic Center Drive. Parking is available in the Parking Structure and in the parking lot adjacent to the structure.

Registration is not necessary to attend the meeting. Attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions during the program.

Ther will be a Zoom simulcast. You must register to attend the simulcast. For details, visit http://www.speakupnewport.com.