Assemblymember Diane Dixon Honors Veterans of the Year

In honor of Veteran’s Day on November 11, Assemblymember Diane Dixon (R-Newport Beach) honored several constituents who bravely fought for our country, including two from Newport Beach.

“I am honored to recognize three great veterans from Assembly District 72,” said Assemblymember Dixon. “We are very blessed to have so many selfless service members in Orange County. Thank you for your service, gentlemen.”

First Lieutenant Chase Wickersham, of Corona Del Mar, served in the United States Army and was deployed to Vietnam from 1970-1971. Mr. Wickersham has a long history of also serving his community and providing support and advocacy for fellow veterans. He worked for U.S. Vets in Los Angeles as a member of the Board of Directors followed by a role as Senior Vice President of Operations where he was responsible for locations across the nation that provided housing to 2,500 homeless veterans every night. Among other important roles, he launched the Veteran Business Network in Orange County, is a founding member of the Orange County Veterans and Military Families Collaborative and serves on the Mental Health Services Act Steering Committee. He has also been on the Orange County Veterans Advisory Council since 2012.

Captain Gary Barnhill, of Newport Beach, is a retired Air Force fighter pilot of 11 years who served in Vietnam. Specifically, he flew the F-105 Thunderchief in 1965 during Rolling Thunder. After his service his resume includes the CIA, Trans World Airlines and air show pilot. He additionally was a founder of a B-747 pilot leasing firm. Importantly, Mr. Barnhill is part of the nonprofit Freedom Committee of Orange County which is responsible for capturing and sharing stories from all generations to students through their “Living History” stories from veterans.