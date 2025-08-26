August Foley Report: Updates on the Fabulous Fifth District

By Katrina Foley | OC Board of Supervisors Vice Chair

This month, I had the honor of presenting the State of the County address at the Newport Beach Chamber of Commerce alongside fellow county officials and our County CEO. We shared exciting updates about Orange County’s strong fiscal health with a $10.8 billion budget, healthy reserves and a renewed AAA credit rating — with the Fifth District maintaining its lead for strongest job growth and lowest unemployment. We wrapped the event with an incredible video highlighting some of the industries that make the Fifth District one of the best places to live, work and play. Check it out on my Instagram: @SupervisorFoley .

Public Safety

Our economy thrives because we’re a safe county. Orange County hosts seven of the top 10 safest cities in California, with three in the Fifth District: Irvine, Aliso Viejo and Laguna Niguel. Our OC Sheriff’s Department (OCSD) successfully conducted approximately 700 fentanyl rescues by expanding Narcan access in our jails and while on patrol, and through education-focused prevention programs in partnership with our OC Health Care Agency. OCSD also continues to clear encampment activity, ensuring safe access to our local businesses.

Learn about safe gun storage at our upcoming Firearm Safety event on Sept. 4 at 6:00 p.m. at Quail Hill Community Center, hosted in partnership with Irvine Councilmember Melinda Liu and our Irvine Police Department. Thanks to the tireless work of our Sheriff’s Department and our local public safety departments, Orange County remains among the safest communities in the nation.

July ended uncharacteristically, with the National Tsunami Warning Center placing the entire West Coast under tsunami watch . This month, my office continued conversations with county leaders to ensure we have a coordinated plan for any future incidents near our beautiful coastline. Building on natural disaster readiness, my office will host a Wildfire Preparedness Town Hall on Sept. 25 from 5 to 7:30 p.m. in partnership with Rancho Mission Viejo, OC Fire Authority , OC Sheriff’s Department and California Highway Patrol .

Healthy Communities

When local angler fishermen notified my office of the death of approximately 500 fish at Laguna Niguel Regional Park Lake , I directed our OC Parks staff to launch a full investigation into the root cause. At our town hall with Laguna Niguel Councilmember Stephanie Oddo and OC Parks this month, we provided residents with updates.

Our parks team continues analyzing various fish species that could potentially be sustainably stocked at Laguna Niguel Lake in the warmer months, considering environmental conditions and long-term ecosystem health. The good news is that our Parks crew found no further signs of fish in distress since the incident occurred. You can find the complete list of questions addressed during the town hall here. And on our OC Parks website.

Our green open spaces play a vital role in the health, well-being, and quality of life for residents. Our OC Parks department also continues efforts to refresh Laguna Niguel’s old recreational courts into eight new pickleball courts, offering a total of 12 places to play —decreasing wait times and overcrowding.

Additional parks enhancements underway or recently completed include improvements to the Valido Trail at Aliso and Wood Canyons Wilderness Park, replacing docks at the Sailing and Events Center in Dana Point Harbor, and upgrading restrooms and windows at Upper Newport Bay Nature Preserve. The county will also upgrade lighting and restrooms at William Mason Regional Park and improve parking lots and electrical systems at Salt Creek Beach in Dana Point. Separately at Salt Creek Beach, we continue enhancing water quality and the visitor experience through a humane falconry program that naturally reduces seagull activity. Thanks to Waldorf Astoria Monarch Beach Resort for gifting the County $45,877 to cover the costs.

Protecting Our Thriving Orange County Economy

In airport news, as John Wayne Airport enjoys many families traveling to visit Orange County, we introduced some new family-friendly amenities this month, including a TSA Family Screening Lane and a Mamava lactation pod , offering nursing mothers a private, comfortable and accessible space. Additional new amenities include a coastal-themed children’s play area, a Nursing Mother’s Lounge, universal changing tables and a new multi-faith prayer space in Terminal C.

John Wayne Airport continues evolving as a premier tourist hub, providing a welcoming, accessible and comfortable experience for our tourists and residents.

Upcoming Events

Join our annual Senior Summit in collaboration with CalOptima Health on Oct. 10 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Aliso Viejo Ranch. Get free health resources and learn more about the County’s Master Plan for aging.