Bonita Canyon Earns Firewise USA Designation

The Bonita Canyon neighborhood has earned a Firewise USA designation, recognizing it as a community that has organized and taken action to reduce its risk from wildfires. It is the first neighborhood in Newport Beach that has earned this designation, the city said.

“The Newport Beach Fire Department commends Bonita Canyon residents for their leadership,” Fire Chief Jeff Boyles said in a statement. “We are ready to support other neighborhoods that would like to follow their example.”

The Firewise USA designation is issued by the National Fire Protection Association, a nonprofit organization with a mission to “help save lives and reduce loss with information, knowledge and passion,” according to its website. The program benefits neighborhoods by building collaboration between residents and the local fire department, providing national security recognition for reducing wildfire risk and improving preparedness through education and training.

By enhancing safety and sustainability, Firewise USA communities like Bonita Canyon could potentially see lower insurance costs and improve recovery efforts after an emergency.

Bonita Canyon residents have taken steps to reduce wildfires within their communities, the designation signifies, building long-term resilience and strengthening emergency preparedness.

To earn this designation, the city said, a neighborhood must “demonstrate proactive reductions in wildfire risks through education, vegetation management, defensible space and home hardening.”

“Firewise is not just a designation, it is a commitment by neighbors to look out for each other,” Newport Beach councilmember Robyn Grant said. A Bonita Canyon resident, Grant helped organize the wildfire resistance effort with the local homeowners association.

“This achievement is a major step toward building a more resilient Newport Beach,” she said.

The city has a wildlife preparedness resource page for additional information about preparing a home and community for disasters, such as home hardening and annual vegetation mitigation programs.

Learn more about Firewise USA at nfpa.org.