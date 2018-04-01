Biz Buzz: Balboa Bay Resort Named Four-Star Hotel by Forbes Travel Guide

Forbes Travel Guide unveiled its annual Star Rating list last week and named Balboa Bay Resort as a new Forbes Travel Guide Four-Star hotel.

Balboa Bay Resort will be showcased with all of the Star Rating recipients on ForbesTravelGuide.com.

Situated on 15 prime acres along Newport Beach’s famous Balboa Bay, Balboa Bay Resort is the only full-service AAA four-diamond, and now Forbes 4 Star Rated, waterfront resort in Newport Beach.

The resort is comprised of 159 renovated guestrooms and suites featuring a design of casual elegance with balconies in every room. Additional amenities include two full-service waterfront restaurants, Waterline Newport Beach and A&O Kitchen+Bar, plus a full-service coffee shop, a full-service luxury spa, a Grand Ballroom, meeting spaces, and outdoor recreational options.

“We are so very proud of our entire team for the commitment to excellence and the extraordinary level of service that is delivered to every guest who visits Balboa Bay Resort.” said Sam El-Rabaa, general manager. “This comes with a passion, commitment, and desire to truly exceed our guest’s expectations resulting in a personal, positive and memorable experience.”

Balboa Bay Resort is the latest addition to the luxury travel ratings that have been the gold standard in the hospitality industry since 1958. Forbes Travel Guide is the only independent, global rating system for luxury hotels, restaurants and spas. Started as Mobil Travel Guide in 1958, the company created the first Five-Star rating system in the United States. Today, Forbes Travel Guide’s incognito inspectors travel the world, evaluating properties based on up to 900 rigorous, objective standards. The company’s annual Star Ratings, reviews and daily travel stories help discerning travelers select the world’s best luxury experiences. For more information about Forbes Travel Guide, visit forbestravelguide.com.

For more information on Balboa Bay Resort, visit balboabayresort.com.