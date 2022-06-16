Balboa Bay Resort’s 15th Annual Father’s Day Car Show June 19

Share this:

The Balboa Bay Resort is holding its 15th annual Father’s Day Car Show on Sunday, June 19, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Celebrate dads this Father’s Day with a fine collection of cars, great music and fun for the entire family at the stunning Balboa Bay Resort.

The annual show will take place at the upper resort parking deck and will display an impressive assortment of classic, rare and custom cars. Enjoy fresh-cooked barbecue cuisine, cocktails and additional concessions available for purchase.

Tickets are not necessary for attendees, as the Car Show is complimentary on behalf of the Resort.

Balboa Bay Resort is located at 1221 West Coast Highway in Newport Beach. Visit https://www.balboabayresort.com for more information.