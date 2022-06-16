Summertime is Reading Time at the Newport Beach Public Library

Share this:

The Summer Reading Program at the Newport Beach Public Library kicked off on June 11 and runs through July 30, 2022. This year’s theme is Read Beyond the Beaten Path, with programs tailored for kids, teens, and adults.

Why summer reading?

For kids, it helps to prevent summer slide – the loss of academic skills over the course of summer vacation. For teens, it’s an opportunity to get ahead on high school reading, as well as escape to a world of mystery, suspense, and adventure. And for adults, it provides an ideal reason to catch up on the reading they’ve been hoping to get to all year long.

“The Summer Reading Program is a great time to make reading a priority,” says Debbie Walker, Youth Services Coordinator. “Perfect for all ages, it’s simply fun and smart.”

Sign-ups for summer reading are on the Library’s website at www.newportbeachlibrary.org. Crafts, prizes, book recommendations, and more can be found on the Library’s website and on Beanstack, the Library’s online reading tracker. Funding for the Summer Reading Program is generously donated by the Friends of the Library.

The Newport Beach Public Library is the cultural heart of the community, serving more than one million patrons each year. The library is an essential provider of books, information, and technology, through the Central Library and three branches: Mariners, Balboa, and Corona del Mar.

The Library is a place for reading, researching, studying, meeting friends, enjoying cultural arts programs, attending lectures, community meetings, writing workshops, book clubs, children’s programs, and much more.

Library services are available both in person or online at www.newportbeachlibrary.org.