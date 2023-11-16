Bar One by Il Barone Offers a Thanksgiving Feast Italiano

Share this:

I’ve been a fan of Il Barone Restaurant for many years and have followed them from their original small bistro in Newport Beach near John Wayne Airport to their larger restaurant on Bristol to their latest home back near the airport at Birch and MacArthur in the former Bosscat location.

Their name has changed slightly since their latest move, to Bar One by Il Barone. Their new bar is indeed a centerpiece of the new location.

I’ll have a complete report on Il Barone and the refreshed menu courtesy of Chef Franco Barone and his son, Jon Barone.

But first, let’s talk turkey, specifically Thanksgiving. Chef Franco Barone has created an impressive Thanksgiving dinner to-go that you can enjoy with your family and friends.

This is an all-inclusive gourmet dinner that serves 8-10 people and includes a lavish spread featuring a Free-Range Turkey roasted to perfection, plus an assortment of sides with an Italian touch: Sicilian meat balls in a light fresh herbs tomato sauce; rich Marsala wine turkey gravy; risotto smoked pancetta stuffing with toasted almonds and parmigiano; potato and parmigiano cheese mashed potato puree; bourbon glazed organic carrots; Brioche vanilla and pumpkin spice bread pudding with bourbon caramel sauce; and Sicilian focaccia brushed with fresh rosemary and olive oil.

Cost for this feast is $700.

You can add on to this feast with sourdough parmigiano garlic bread ($20); antipasto platter cured Italian sliced meats, assorted cheeses, mixed olives ($100); baked ham ($150); Chef Franco’s famous veal meatloaf ($175); as well as prime rib, lasagna, mac n cheese, corn casserole, and desserts.

All feast orders must be placed by Monday, Nov. 20 and picked up Wednesday, November 22. Call (949) 955-2755 or email [email protected] to order.

Bar One by Il Barone is at 4647 MacArthur Blvd. in Newport Beach. Visit www.ilbaroneristorante.com for more information.