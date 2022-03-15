Billy’s at the Beach Celebrates 29th Anniversary This March

Share this:

Newport Beach boasts a handful of restaurants that have stood the tests of time and culinary trends to continue satisfying patrons with palate-pleasing cuisine.

One of those is Billy’s at the Beach, the iconic Hawaiian-inspired restaurant known for legendary mai tais and waterfront views.

Billy’s turns 29 this month and has never looked better. The restaurant celebrates the milestone with a month of food and drink specials, daily happy hour and festive happenings.

“We want to thank our incredible team and loyal guests for being a part of our Billy’s ohana,” said Asia and Ted Jones, owners of Billy’s at the Beach. “As we continue the nearly three-decade legacy of aloha spirit in our Newport Beach community, we look forward to serving good times and island vibes for many decades to come.”

Anyone who has been to Billy’s knows the atmosphere is festive, the food delicious, and the mai tai’s are, well, indeed famous.

I recall one evening a few years ago when Tobin James (of Tobin James winery) was in town to host a wine tasting at a nearby wine shop. After the tasting, Toby and I along with several friends walked over to Billy’s and continued the festivities. Billy’s was Toby’s kind of place—fun, vibrant, full of life.

Whether you prefer the wrap-around patio or the Hawaiian-influenced interior, Billy’s has attracted countless fans who appreciate the positive vibes with food to match.

This month, you can celebrate Billy’s anniversary with the rollout of Billy’s new Happy Hour from 3 to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. Happy Hour specials highlight $8 island-inspired cocktails and wines by the glass, and a selection of new pupus including the return of Billy’s Grilled Sausage Platter, Kahlua Pulled Pork Slider, Chicken Skewers and Chowder Fries.

The celebration continues throughout the month with a $29 three-course anniversary special featuring Billy’s World Famous Mai Tai with Billy’s Beach Burger and Malasadas. The special is available daily for lunch, dinner, and during Billy’s Saturday and Sunday brunch from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

In the evenings, indulge in special pricing on other popular entrées like the Crispy Skin Seared Salmon, Filet Mignon and Swordfish Steak which also come with a mai tai and dessert.

Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day the aloha way on March 17 by savoring the Corned Beef Reuben Sandwich or traditional Corned Beef and Cabbage along with the annual Green Mai Tai for $29.

The festivities continue late night with Billy’s new lounge hours featuring tropical sips available to be enjoyed indoors or on the waterfront patio until midnight Thursday through Saturday.

The March anniversary specials will culminate on Tuesday, March 29 with $3.29 Billy’s World Famous Mai Tais for all guests who arrive at 3:29 p.m. Hmmm…could be a traffic jam in the parking lot that day, but well worth the wait.

Billy’s at the Beach is located at 2751 W Coast Hwy. Reservations are recommended. To make a reservation or learn more about Billy’s at the Beach, visit www.Billysatthebeach.net.