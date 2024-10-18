Blessing of the Animals at St. James Episcopal Church in Newport Beach

Share this:

By Spencer Grant | Special to the NB Indy

The animal and human kingdoms found love and common ground on October 6 at St. James Episcopal Church in Newport Beach at the church’s annual blessing of the animals.

“It’s wonderful to see the animals enjoy this as much as the parishioners,” said the church’s Care Team Leader Rev. Sue Purnell as the courtyard filled up before the Sunday service with pets and their proud, affectionate owners.

“We’re celebrating St. Francis of Assisi; he’s the patron saint of animals, the environment and creation,” said Rev. Cindy Voorhees, St. James Pastor. “We celebrate God’s beautiful creation. Next to Christmas and Easter, this is the most sacred event at St. James. It’s very special to this congregation. We celebrate all animals – even stuffed ones and photographs of them. We’ve had horses, pigs, goats, guinea pigs, snakes, dogs, of course. You name it, it’s been here.”

Rev. Voorhees’ husband Bob added, “Pets are welcome every Sunday, but this is a very special Sunday. We probably have a hundred pets here to be blessed. We don’t recommend cats because they get a little feisty during the service.” Then with a chuckle he said, “We had a unicorn once.”

Exotic pets were few this year, although among the dozens of dogs was a tortoise named Esiotrot (“tortoise” spelled backwards), an iguana named Roxy, a hamster named Stabablifki, and a scorpion named Jellybean. The latter, owned by eight-year-old Keomara Guan, took the pet contest’s “Smallest Dog” certificate in spite of being a member of the arachnid kingdom.

The best dressed dog was Sue Rawlings’ pet, Holly, dolled up as a bishop. “He’s OUR bishop,” she said. Holly went on to win the title of “Most Religious Dog.”

Dogs filled the St. James pews, some spilling over into the aisles as the Sunday service commenced. After it concluded, a long line of owners and pets waited to be blessed by Rev. Voorhees, assisted by Acolyte Megan Anderson, who passed out commemorative cards. With the blessings done, communion followed.

After the service concluded, the animals and their owners again filled the courtyard for the pet parade and contest conducted by Master of Ceremonies Karen Caswelch. Numbers-wearing owners and animals paraded one at a time down a green carpet as they competed for prizes before a panel of judges. Lunch for everyone followed.

The purpose of the annual St. James pet blessing was to celebrate pets, express gratitude for them, and strengthen the relationship between people and animals.

“I got my dog about three years ago at the Riverside shelter,” Megan Perkins said after the contest was over and the prizes awarded. “I got him for a dollar. He’s the sweetest dog ever, and I’ve never been more grateful. He’s my best running partner and he keeps me on my toes.”

Julie Perkins said, “We think dogs are straight from God, and we’re so grateful. They’re there for you whenever you need anything.”

Her friend Tamara Copeland added, “Animals have a purpose that goes beyond human relationships; it’s more pure.”