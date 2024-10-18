Farmhouse at Roger’s Gardens Unveils New Fall Menu

Share this:

Farmhouse Owner and Executive Chef Rich Mead is one of the busiest chefs in Orange County.

Not only does Mead oversee the operations of his beautiful and popular restaurant at Roger’s Gardens, he also donates his time and talents to charity culinary events throughout Orange County.

His schedule includes taking time to create new items for his Farmhouse menu, which features farm-to-table cuisine. This month, Mead unveiled his new fall menu of seasonal and locally sourced dishes which embody the essence of autumn.

“Our new fall menu celebrates the vibrant, fresh produce we source directly from local farmers each week at the Santa Monica Farmers Market and nearby family farms,” said Mead “This weekly ritual inspires us to create new dishes and cocktails while reimagining our favorite classics with the season’s freshest flavors, so our guests can savor the best of autumn in our beautiful, open-air restaurant.”

According to information form Farmhouse, the fall menu showcases new small plates and salads, seasonal entrées, and autumn-inspired desserts, including:

Farmhouse Market Salad, featuring Asian pears, grapes, radishes, cherry tomatoes, mixed lettuces, Meyer lemon vinaigrette, feta cheese, walnuts, and pickled red onions.

Pomegranate & Balsamic Glazed Salmon Salad combines Honeycrisp apples, roasted beets, fennel, raisins, arugula, and a tangy dragon fruit vinaigrette.

Grilled Autonomy Farms Grass-Fed Flat Iron Steak with sautéed spinach, shiitake mushrooms, and twice-baked Weiser Farms cheddar potatoes.

Grilled Soy Dijon Rubbed Pork Tenderloin served with braised red cabbage, apple raisin compote, and parmesan potato cakes.

Toasted Almond Cake delicately paired with roasted plums and honey ginger sauce and finished with a cloud of marshmallow crème.

Farmhouse has also added several fall-inspired cocktails, and they are continuing their Swig for Selflessness initiative, donating 50 percent of proceeds from a specially crafted cocktail each Monday to a rotating charity. Guests can enjoy these delightful drinks while giving back to the community and soaking in the natural beauty of the Farmhouse gardens.

For reservations, please visit www.farmhouserg.com or call (949) 640-1415.

During his nearly four decades of culinary expertise including several Newport Beach restaurant, Chef Rich Mead has cultivated relationships with the highest regarded local sustainable farms, allowing him to create the freshest menus using locally sourced, seasonal ingredients and specially grown vegetables.

In 2016, after years of planning, Chef Mead unveiled a unique and sustainable field-to-fork dining experience at Farmhouse, located within Roger’s Gardens.

Farmhouse features exclusive wines, craft beers, signature cocktails, artisan refreshments and a healthy based seasonal cuisine.