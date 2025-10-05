RENT Stars Adam Pascal and Anthony Rapp Bring “Celebrating Friendship & History” Cabaret Show to Segerstrom Center’s Samueli Theater October 16-18.

The musical RENT was a Broadway phenomenon that opened on Broadway in April 1996 and closed on September 7, 2008, after 12 years, making it one of the longest-running shows on Broadway. RENT won the Tony Award for Best Musical and the Pulitzer Prize for Drama.

The musical featured two relative unknowns in lead roles: Adam Pascal and Anthony Rapp, who reprised their roles in a film version of RENT in 2005 and a 2009 touring production of RENT that came to Segerstrom Center for the Arts.

Now, Pascal and Rapp have teamed in a new cabaret show dubbed “Celebrating Friendship & History” that lands at Segerstrom Center’s Samueli Theater October 16-18.

Pascal and Rapp are no strangers to Segerstrom Center audiences.

Pascal starred as The Bard in the musical comedy “Something Rotten!” and in “Pretty Woman,” both of which played Segerstrom Center. Rapp was seen opposite Idina Menzel (another RENT alumni) in “If/Then” at Segerstrom Center.

Their “Celebrating Friendship & History” show is billed as “a celebration of 30 years of friendship and history in an unforgettable night of music, stories and fun.”

Audiences can expect songs from various projects throughout their careers, music that has influenced their lives, and, of course, a few of the iconic hits from where it all began: RENT.

Since their time as members of the original cast, Pascal and Rapp have remained close friends while each have gone on to do additional great work on Broadway, film, and TV since originating the roles of Roger and Mark in this landmark show.

Tony Award nominee Adam Pascal is known for his leading roles on Broadway in shows including “Aida,” “Memphis,” “Something Rotten!” and “Disaster!”

Anthony Rapp just completed an acclaimed run of his original show “Without You” Off-Broadway and is known for starring in “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown,” “Hedwig and the Angry Inch,” and “If/Then.”

Seeing Pascal and Rapp in the intimate Samueli Theater is a treat for musical theater lovers and especially RENT fans.

Tickets start at $89. The Saturday performance is sold out; tickets are still available for the Thursday and Friday performances. Visit www.scfta.org.