Bluewater Grill Newport Offers Sneak Peak of 2023 Menu for Dec. 13 Tasting

On the second Tuesday of every month, Bluewater Grill Newport Beach in Cannery Village hosts a menu tasting and wine pairing event that serves as a tempting sneak peek of items being added to the menu that month. The tastings always feature two dishes plus wine paired with each dish.

This month for its final tasting event of 2022 on December 13, Bluewater Grill has a special holiday gift for guests: a preview of several chef-driven seafood dishes on the Bluewater Grill 2023 menu.

Local seafood fans attending the Dec. 13 tasting and wine pairing will be the first to sample a Sashimi Grade Yellowfin Tuna Tostada with Avocado Purée Firecracker Sauce and Daikon Sprouts, and Sun-dried Tomato Pesto Roasted Rockfish with Parmesan Risotto.

The dual entrees will be served with a choice of Bluewater’s housemade New England Chowder or Caesar Salad (hint—the chowder is renowned in the culinary world) and paired with BNG Bordeaux Blanc from France and Crisanto Chianti Classico from Italy

“While Bluewater is best known for the West’s most pristine sustainable seafood and shellfish, simply prepared to showcase the just-off-the-boat freshness, our chefs also create some one-of-a-kind dishes you can’t find anywhere else,” said Bluewater Grill co-founder and co-owner Jimmy Ulcickas. “We’re excited to be serving up a sneak peak of two of these most innovative dishes on our 2023 menu as a holiday gift to our customers. Since no one knows seafood better than Bluewater regulars, we’re asking for guest feedback to make these innovative flavor combinations as good as they can be.”

In addition to the special dishes and the chowder, don’t forget about Bluewater Grill’s complimentary sourdough bread served piping hot.

The price of the Second Tuesday Tasting on Dec. 13 is $55 per person, which is $15 off the $70 value. Seatings begin at 6:30 p.m., and reservations are strongly encouraged.

The original Bluewater Grill is located at 630 Lido Park Drive.

In addition to the original location in Newport’s Cannery Village, there are Bluewater Grills at King Harbor in Redondo Beach, in a newly remodeled space in central Phoenix, in Temecula Wine Country, over the water on Avalon Bay on Catalina Island, and in the former Hotel del Coronado boathouse on Coronado Island in San Diego.

Bluewater’s two newest restaurants are in Carlsbad Village in northern San Diego County and in an iconic lighthouse on the Santa Barbara beachfront.

For locations, operating hours, menus and other details, go to www.bluewatergrill.com.