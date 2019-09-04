Board Game Challenge, Head Shaving Dare at Local Bank to Support Make-A-Wish

Share this:

Komron Tarkeshian, vice chairman of the Board of Directors for Make-A-Wish Orange County and the Inland Empire, and VP at Bank of America in Newport Beach, challenged his employees with a board game drive to support the nonprofit.

This is the third year he has rallied his employees to support local kids battling critical illnesses.

Tarkeshian heard that the organization was in need of board games, so he took matters into his own hands, Make-A-Wish officials wrote in a press release.

The bank VP had promised his staff that if they reach a goal of collecting 300 games, he and some other executives will shave their heads in front of their staff during a lunchtime event.

Overall, the group donated nearly 500 board games to support kids battling critical illnesses.

“This has been amazing. The story of where these games are going and why truly creates a sense of involvement. The entire office has gotten behind the cause and is engaged. Their goal is to get our games to as many children as possible,” Tarkeshian said in the prepared statement.

Since the team surpassed their goal, officials invited wish kid Zachary Mauldin, 13, of Anaheim, to help shave the heads of the executives on Aug. 9 in front of other bank employees, MAW OC-IE supporters, and community members.

Mauldin wished to meet the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim.

Last year, Tarkeshian supported a similar board game collection challenge around his office in Newport Beach. The goal was to collect 200 games and if his employees could achieve it, he would shave his beloved locks in front of everyone. It turns out, his employees surpassed the goal, bringing in more than 600 board games to support kids battling critical illnesses.

This summer, Tarkeshian decided to take it up a notch and engage his fellow colleagues and additional branches of business. Nearly six additional departments and branches jumped on the bandwagon and more than 250 of their employees are donated board games.

For more information or to donate, visit ocie.wish.org.