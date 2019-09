Share this:

Sherman Library and Gardens in Corona del Mar is now accepting nominations for next year’s garden tour.

“The best gardens are not always the biggest or most expensive so don’t be shy, nominate yourself, your friend, your neighbor or even that house that always catches your eye,” officials wrote in the SL&G August newsletter

Newport Beach Garden Tour is scheduled for May 9.

Send nominations to [email protected] Include address, contact information and a photo or two, if possible.