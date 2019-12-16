CdM Interior Design Firm Launches New Home Furnishings Line

Share this:

Corona del Mar-based interior design firm, McKee & Company, recently launched their own home furnishings line, officials announced last week.

On the heels of the CdM showroom’s 20th anniversary, co-founders and husband and wife team, Brent and Tracey McKee, unveiled their very own line of furniture, Sparrow & Sage, a Dec. 2 press release explains.

“We are thrilled to share our vision of home — as a place to gather, entertain, celebrate and grow — through the Sparrow & Sage collection, which was created with both beauty and function in mind,” McKee & Company Lead Designer Tracey McKee said in a prepared statement.

McKee designed the majority of the furnishings in the collection, which is available at the local showroom and online. Pieces include beds, bedding, tables and tabletop items, seating (sofas, chairs), lighting, art and unique accent items.

Every item in the collection comes from a variety of inspiration, including the classic lines of European antiques, bold silhouettes of California wine country, and materials that represent the “relaxed elegance” of the West Coast beach lifestyle.

“Whether it’s the laid-back vibe of a Napa Valley ranch, the old-world sensibilities of a French farmhouse, or the organic, relaxed feel of a seaside bungalow, Sparrow & Sage is designed to make people’s visions of home come alive,” McKee said. “Our hope is that, as customers discover this collection, they will experience a modern take on classic design. We want our customers to have a heartfelt approach when furnishing their homes that will encourage and inspire thoughtful living.”

Sparrow & Sage was born out of the couple’s sense of something missing in the interiors market.

“As we continued to source furniture, fabrics and accessories for our projects, we found a growing gap in the market for attainably priced, high-quality items designed with timeless appeal,” she said in the prepared statement. “Just as important, we weren’t able to find pieces that had soul to add an authentic touch to our clients’ homes.”

It’s a “labor of love” for the duo, officials wrote in the press release, one that had Tracey McKee “brainstorming and sketching nights and weekends at the family’s kitchen table,” and Brent McKee traveling across North America to “source the perfect materials and artisans to bring the collection to life.”

“You’ve heard stories about businesses starting with something written on a cocktail napkin,” McKee said in the statement. “Sparrow & Sage started with a design for the ‘perfect’ cocktail table I’d been wanting for several clients’ homes, but could never find.”

That cocktail table — called the Ardèche in the Sparrow & Sage collection — is now in the home of a recently completed McKee & Company project on the Southern California coast. The home also features a Sparrow & Sage’s bed, called the Rachel

Both items have been selling “briskly” at the showroom and online, according to officials.

For more information, visit SparrowAndSage.com