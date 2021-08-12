Boys and Girls Clubs Join Forces for “Greatness Amplified” Giving Day

Share this:

On August 18, the Newport Beach-based Orange County Community Foundation will bring together 14 nonprofit Boys & Girls Clubs throughout Orange County for a collaborative 24-hour giving day to raise $200,000.

The Orange County community is still suffering the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, which left the County’s 486,179 students separated from peers and reliant on distance learning until schools were able to reopen fully in March of this year.

Isolation and lack of social activity have severely impacted youth’s mental and physical health. According to a national health study from the Kaiser Family Foundation, more than 25 percent of high school students reported a decline in their emotional and cognitive health during the pandemic, and one in five parents of students ages five to 12 reported similar conditions in their children.

Boys & Girls Clubs of America empowers youth to excel in school and positively contribute to their communities through engaging programs focused on academics, health, and leadership. The Greatness Amplified Giving Day will contribute directly to initiatives that help students improve academic, vocational and life skills, develop healthy relationships, and learn how to give back to others.

Participating organizations include the Boys & Girls Clubs of Brea – Placentia – Yorba Linda, Boys & Girls Club of Buena Park, Boys & Girls Clubs of Capistrano Valley, Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Orange Coast, Boys & Girls Club of Fullerton, Boys & Girls Clubs of Garden Grove, Inc., Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Anaheim-Cypress, Boys & Girls Clubs of Huntington Valley, Boys & Girls Clubs of La Habra, Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach, Boys & Girls Club of the South Coast, Boys & Girls Club of Stanton, Boys & Girls Clubs of Tustin, and Boys & Girls Club of Westminster.

“The core mission of Boys & Girls Clubs is for each member to achieve their full potential,” said Shelley Hoss, president and CEO of Orange County Community Foundation. “Now more than ever, our youth need places to feel safe, build relationships and stay on track for success. During the Greatness Amplified Giving Day, we all have the opportunity to be a part of the solution to help our next generation. This is a win-win for all of Orange County.”

This event is part of OCCF’s iheartOC Collaborative Giving Days, an annual initiative that designates cause-specific giving days focused on critical community issues. The online giving model matches OC nonprofits with shared missions–from homelessness and workforce development to preserving ecosystems and supporting local veterans–to create momentum on one shared day and leverage a combined outreach effort for collective success.

In 2020, the 10 days secured support from 6,476 donors and raised a record $3.2 million for 98 nonprofits. Since its start in 2015, OCCF’s Collaborative Giving Days have raised nearly $13 million for Orange County nonprofits.

To donate during the Greatness Amplified Giving Day and give back to the local community youth, visit: https://greatness-amplified-giving-day.ocnonprofitcentral.org/.

Founded in 1989, the Orange County Community Foundation (OCCF) works with donors, strengthens the local nonprofit sector and works to find solutions to community needs. Since its inception, OCCF has awarded nearly $780 million in grants and scholarships, placing the organization in the top two percent in grantmaking among U.S. community foundations. For more information, visit www.oc-cf.org.