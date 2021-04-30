Burglary Investigation in Newport Beach

Share this:

On Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at 7:50 a.m., the Newport Beach Police Department dispatch center received a call for a burglary at Harbor Day School. It was discovered that two classrooms had been broken in to and 16 Apple iPads were taken.

Through the tireless work of the Property Crimes Detective Division and the Crime Suppression Unit of the NBPD, an arrest was made and several iPads were recovered. One suspect is still outstanding.

Arrested was Kayla Evette Johnson, 21, Moreno Valley Resident.

Outstanding Suspect: Male, Black, 5’10, 180 pounds.

At this time, NBPD Detectives are still conducting an active investigation. Anyone who may be able to provide additional information on this case is encouraged to contact Detective Geoffroy at (949) 644-3799 or [email protected]