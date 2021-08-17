Caldwell Banker’s Casey Lesher Sponsors Kure It Cancer Research’s Pickleball Tournament in Newport Beach on Aug. 22

Share this:

Casey Lesher, a Coldwell Banker Global Luxury Property Specialist affiliated with the Newport Beach office of Coldwell Banker Realty, is sponsoring Kure It Cancer Research’s Big Dill Pickleball Tournament on Sunday, Aug. 22 starting at 12:30 p.m. at the Tennis Club at Newport Beach, located at 11 Clubhouse Dr. in Newport Beach.

“I am honored to be the main sponsor for this fun community event of pickleball that will help support the important work of Kure It Cancer Research,” said Lesher. “I love playing a role in making events like this happen in our community. Throughout the years, I have been a big supporter of the Corona del Mar Christmas Walk and Annual 5k, the weekly Farmer’s market and various seasonal high school sports events. I am excited to see this event succeed and make a positive difference in our community.”

At the Big Dill Pickleball Tournament, attendees will be able to enjoy live entertainment, a comfort station, food, drinks and an opportunity drawing.

There are two forms of play available: the Competitive Schedule as well as the Fun and Friendly Schedule.

Starting with registration and court assignment at 12:30 p.m., the Competitive Schedule includes a first-tier competitive tournament at 1 p.m., second-tier competitive tournament at 2:30 p.m., championship game at 4 p.m. and awards ceremony at 4:45 p.m.

Kickstarting with registration and court assignment at 1 p.m., the Fun and Friendly Schedule includes a first-tier competitive tournament at 2 p.m., second-tier competitive tournament at 3 p.m., championship game at 4 p.m. and awards ceremony at 4:45 p.m.

The tournament player ticket options are individual player tickets for $150, team of two tickets for $300 and team of four tickets for $600. Spectator tickets are $75.

Kure It was started in Newport Beach about 10 years ago by Barry Hoeven, the founder and CEO of Irvine-based Westport Properties and US Storage. Noting there was little funding for research, Hoeven, who was battling kidney cancer, used his Newport business connections to create Kure It and bridge the underfunded cancer research gap. To date, Kure It has granted eleven million dollars in direct funds to the comprehensive cancer centers at UCI, UCLA, USC and City of Hope.

To buy tickets for The Big Dill Pickleball Tournament, visit www.kureitpickleball.org/tickets.

To learn more about Kure It Cancer Research, visit www.kureit.org.

