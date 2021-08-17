Pro Pickleball Tour Serves Winners in Newport Beach

Share this:

The Professional Pickleball Association (PPA) held the Takeya Showcase tournament at the Tennis Club at Newport Beach August 5-8, 2021.

All 31 pickleball courts were in play for the $90,000 payout competition.

According information from the PPA Tour, the matches on Championship Sunday were the following:

Women’s Singles pro Anna Leigh Waters (winner) vs. Catherine Parenteau. Score: 11-3, 8-11, 9-11, 11-6, 11-2

Men’s Singers pro – Ben Johns (winner) vs. Jocelyn Devilliers. Score: 11-2, 9-11, 11-0, 11-9

Women’s Doubles Pro – Lucy Kovalova and Simone Jardim (winners) vs. Irina Tereschenko and Callie Smith. Score: 11-7, 12-10, 14-12

Men’s Doubles Pro – Ben Johns and Matt Wright (winners) vs. Riley Newman and Tyson McGuffin. Score: 10-12, 11-6, 11-2, 11-x



Anna Leigh Waters is 14 years old, plays doubles with her mom Leigh Waters, is out of Delray Florida, is homeschooled and also plays high-level soccer, this was her first PPA title. Here’s a link for more info: https://www.ppatour.com/pro/anna-leigh-waters/

Ben Johns is 22 years of age, a senior in materials engineering at University of Maryland, is currently the number one ranked player in the sport in all three divisions, has been undefeated in Singles since July 2019. More info here: https://www.ppatour.com/pro/ben-johns/

Lucy Kovalova is from Slovakia, a tennis and pickleball pro from Wichita, KS, and the girlfriend of her mixed doubles partner Matt Wright. More info here: https://www.ppatour.com/pro/lucia-kovalova/

Simone Jardim is from Brazil, the mother of two kids, co-owner of Peak Performance Academy Naples Florida, and currently #1 in the world in all three divisions (singles, women’s doubles, and mixed doubles). More here: https://www.ppatour.com/pro/simone-jardim/

Matt Wright is an attorney from Wichita Kansas. More here: https://www.ppatour.com/pro/matt-wright/