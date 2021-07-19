Candidate Training is the Topic for the Newport Beach Women’s Democratic Club Meeting July 22

Share this:

The Newport Beach Women’s Democratic Club (NBWDC) will hold its monthly virtual meeting on Thursday, July 22, 2021, via Zoom.

This month, the group will be hearing from some graduates of candidate training programs who upon completing their training, successfully ran for office and won.

Featured speakers will include Farrah N. Khan (Mayor of Irvine), Andrea Marr (Mayor Pro Tem of Costa Mesa), Arlis Reynolds (Costa Mesa Councilmember), and Natalie Moser (Huntington Beach Councilmember).

The speakers will share their stories about how they decided to run for office, what their training program experiences were like and the importance of women preparing to run for office.

NBWDC’s Zoom Room opens on Thursday, July 22, at 5:30 p.m. for networking and socializing. The Speaker Program and Business Meeting runs from 6 to 7:00 p.m.

Registration is required for this event. Visit www.NBWDC.org to register. For additional meeting information call the administrative office at (949) 423-6468.