Lido Paddle Project Holds Fundraiser Event August 28 at American Legion Yacht Club

Stand up paddleboarding and kayaking are popular water sports in Newport Beach, but they’re also useful in therapeutic settings, which is where Lido Paddle Project comes in.

Lido Paddle Project was founded in September 2020 to serve veterans and first responders by promoting mental wellness through offering respite, recreation, and mindfulness in an organically social distanced event.

In addition to providing complimentary paddling and kayaking to clients and families, Lido Paddle Project has three levels of programming: Play, Deeper and Transcend. The programs are customizable to each individual based upon their needs.

For Play, clients may stand up paddle or kayak alone, with one of Lido Paddle Project Harbor Tour Leader volunteers, with colleagues, or with family members.

For those who want to take the play to a new level of mindfulness, Deeper offers a stand-up paddle or kayak session with one of their therapists who can take clients on a guided meditation while careening the calm waters. Upon the return to shore, it’s time for yoga or other therapies.

Transcend offers a longer escape into a variety of wellness therapies with personal care with a Lido Paddle Project therapist.

To help fund these programs, Lido Paddle Project is holding its first Newport Beach fundraiser at the American Legion Yacht Club on August 28. The backdrop for this event is beautiful Newport Harbor, and guests may walk, drive, or bring their boats to the dock by 15th street on Balboa Peninsula. The event will run from 4 to 9 p.m. with limited ticket sales for this in-person event.

Guests are invited to wear red, white, blue and cruise attire as they join for a festive celebration in support of veterans and first responders.

There will be an outdoor cocktail hour with fun raffle items and surprise entertainment. Next, dinner will be seated with a magic show during dessert featuring Magic Castle Magician John Guastaferro. Post-dinner music features Chris Amadeo and the Moderns.

Tickets for this event are $150 each. Sponsorships are also available. Visit www.lidopaddleproject.org.