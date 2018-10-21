Charity Spotlight: Candlelight Concert Preview at Saks Fifth Avenue

Share this:

Members of the Segerstrom Center’s Candlelight Concert committee were guests of Saks Fifth Avenue South Coast Plaza at a private showing of Saks’ 2018 Fall/Winter eveningwear collection.

Saks Fifth Avenue South Coast Plaza General Manager Chris Bures hosted the morning, which also included a light breakfast and champagne. The event was in anticipation of Segerstrom Center’s 45th annual Candlelight Concert on Friday, November 30 in Segerstrom Hall.

Narrated by Saks Fifth Avenue Beverly Hills Club Director Jonathan O’Keefe, the collection included evening gowns and eveningwear by Ralph Lauren, Gucci, Christian Dior, Stella McCartney, Alexander McQueen, Dolce and Gabbana. and Elia.

This year’s Candlelight Concert will include the traditional pre-dinner concert, this year with Tony Award winners Susan Egan and John Lloyd Young and Broadway star Tony Yazbeck. The Cal State Fullerton University Chorus will also perform during the first half of the evening. This will be followed by music and dancing to the legendary Earth, Wind and Fire.

Proceeds from Candlelight Concert helped to build Segerstrom Center for the Arts, which opened in 1986. Today, funds raised by Candlelight Concert support the Center’s artistic, community engagement and education programs.

More than 18 million people have attended performances at Segerstrom Center, and more than 7.1 million students and teachers have been served through its acclaimed, nationally recognized community engagement and education programs. Segerstrom Center is also home to the American Ballet Theatre William J. Gillespie School and School of Dance and Music for Children with Disabilities.

For more information, visit SCFTA.org.