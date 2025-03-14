Dining Out on St. Patrick’s Day in Newport Beach

St. Patrick’s Day is Monday, March 17—where will you be celebrating? For those looking for unique culinary experiences that are more than green beer and corned beef, several local restaurants are offering fun and unique takes on dining out for St. Patrick’s Day.

Lido House

Let the luck of the Irish lead you to Lido House for a night of exceptional whiskey, fine dining, and festive cocktails.

The party begins at The Mayor’s Table on Saturday, March 15, with an Irish whiskey pairing dinner courtesy of Chef Partner Riley Huddleston and his culinary team. They are preparing a decadent five-course culinary journey—no passport needed. Each dish is expertly paired with premium Irish whiskeys. Cost for the dinner and whiskey pairing is $75 per person.

Continue the celebration at Topside, the only rooftop bar in Newport Beach. They’ll be serving up festive St. Patrick’s Day cocktails all night long.

Visit www.lidohousehotel.com.

Pendry Newport Beach

The luxurious Pendry Hotel celebrates St. Patrick’s Day March 15 through 17 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. when their poolside Tree Shack transforms into Pendry’s annual beer garden festival in honor of the holiday. Enjoy beer tastings from local breweries, a specialty Irish menu, lawn games, cigar lounge, live music (on March 17) and other activities. Visit www.pendry.com/newport-beach.

The Ranch at Laguna Beach

Guests and locals alike will enjoy Irish cheer at The Ranch at Laguna Beach this St. Patrick’s Day. Indulge in Irish-inspired fare and flavors with a specially curated selection of holiday specials. Available all day, the menu features a traditional Irish breakfast served from 7 to 11 a.m. It includes two fried eggs, two pork sausage links, two slices of bacon, blood sausage, baked beans, roasted mushrooms, blistered tomatoes, and sliced soda bread, all for $27.

Lunch is served frm 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and features Guinness braised short rib with glazed carrots and pearl onions for $32.

Dinner, served from 5 to 9 p.m., features Gaelic Irish tenderloin with Irish colcannon, glazed carrots, pearl onions, and whiskey cream, all for $54.

Visit www.theranchlb.com.

Bluewater Grill

Bluewater Grill has a tasty and affordable way to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day. On March 17 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.,

The combo of Bluewater’s High Spot IPA beer-battered fish & chips served with a pint of High Spot IPA is just $25 for lunch and dinner. That’s a savings of $7 off the combined menu price of $32.

The combo of Bluewater's High Spot IPA beer-battered fish & chips served with a pint of High Spot IPA is just $25 for lunch and dinner. That's a savings of $7 off the combined menu price of $32.

Visit www.bluewatergrill.com.