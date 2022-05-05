CAZ Training Club Offers Mother’s Day Mimosas and Balboa Bay Resort Workouts

Share this:

CAZ Training Club in Newport Beach has some fun fitness classes this month and throughout the summer, starting on Mother’s Day with Mom’s & Mimosas.

On Sunday, May 8, moms can work out for free at CAZ Training Club on Mother’s Day. Bring your mom to CAZ to sweat, then sip with complimentary mimosas served after each class. Class times are 9 and 10 a.m. CAZ is at 100 West Coast Highway.

Every Monday afternoon, CAZ Training Club is taking it back outdoors for Summer Mondays at the Resort. All Monday classes at 4, 5:15 and 6:30 p.m. will be held on the sprawling oceanfront lawn at Balboa Bay Resort, one block from CAZ. There’s no better way to beat the Monday blues than bayfront burpees with ocean breezes—it’s a terrific workout that’s a blend of cardio and strength.

Throughout the summer CAZ will be partnering with various food and beverage vendors to serve up special treats after the Monday classes.

Classes are included for all current CAZ members and class pack holders, although anyone can come to a class—just sign up online like you would for a regular in-studio CAZ class.. A limited number of spaces will also be open to Balboa Bay Resort guests.

Everyone that takes the class gets 20 percent off at the Resort‘s A&O restaurant after the class. A&O is even serving a special CAZ cocktail.

If you’re not yet familiar with CAZ (pronounced “cause”) Training Club, they have built a community dedicated to something bigger: sweating for a cause. Each month, the members work towards an attendance goal and when hit, a portion of that month’s revenue is donated to a health-related non-profit. Current charity partner is NAMI through the end of June. The next charity will be American Diabetes Association July through September.

For more information, visit https://caztrainingclub.com.